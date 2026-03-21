Blumhouse's New Horror Movie: The Exorcism at 1600 Penn | Comic Book Adaptation (2026)

Get ready for a chilling new horror experience as the hallowed halls of the White House are about to be invaded by the supernatural! Blumhouse, the powerhouse behind modern horror, is joining forces with James Wan's Atomic Monster to adapt the acclaimed IDW horror comic series, The Exorcism at 1600 Penn, into a feature film. This marks a significant moment, as it's one of the first times a comic from an award-winning artist will be brought to the silver screen by these horror giants.

Published on January 31, 2026, this exciting adaptation promises to be a unique blend of political intrigue and demonic possession. The comic series, penned by Hannah Rose May and brought to life with the stunning visuals of Vanesa Del Rey, features the exceptional coloring work of Jordie Bellaire, a celebrated Eisner Award winner known for her contributions to major comic titles across the industry.

But here's where it gets truly fascinating: The story centers on the United States' first female president, Kelly Doyle, who finds herself in a battle not just against political adversaries, but against forces of pure evil. Imagine the tension of a high-stakes political thriller intertwined with the terrifying grip of a supernatural exorcism – that's the world of The Exorcism at 1600 Penn.

Ryan Turek, VP of Development at Blumhouse, couldn't hide his enthusiasm. He shared with Deadline that what captivated him was the story's uncanny ability to feel grounded and urgent, even with its supernatural premise. "It fuses classic possession horror with contemporary political tension in a way that feels bold and deeply human," Turek explained. "It is exactly the kind of material we look for when we think about expanding horror into new spaces." This sentiment highlights Blumhouse's commitment to pushing the boundaries of the horror genre.

And this is the part most people miss: For creator Hannah Rose May, this adaptation is a monumental achievement. She described the collaboration with Blumhouse as a "dream come true," expressing immense gratitude for their role in defining modern horror. Her heartfelt thanks also extended to IDW Publishing for their unwavering support in bringing her vision to a global audience.

Jordie Bellaire, the Eisner Award-winning colorist, brings a wealth of experience to the project. Her impressive resume includes work on beloved characters and series for DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Image Comics, Dark Horse Comics, BOOM! Studios, and IDW Publishing, such as Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey, The Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men, Daredevil, Deadpool, Witcher, and W0rldtr33. Her distinctive touch is sure to add a crucial layer of atmosphere and depth to the film.

Now, here's a thought-provoking question for you: With a female president at the helm, battling demonic forces, does this story offer a fresh perspective on the intersection of power, faith, and the fight for the soul of a nation? Or does the idea of supernatural elements entering the political arena feel like a step too far into fantasy for a grounded horror experience? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your take!