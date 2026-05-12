Blue vs Skyforce - Topic's 22 Points Lead OKC to 127-118 Win | NBA G League Highlights (2026)

On February 10, 2026, the Oklahoma City Blue secured a thrilling 127-118 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce at the Paycom Center, sweeping the series with a dominant second-half performance. The Blue's resilience was on full display as they overcame a halftime deficit, outscoring the Skyforce 66-55 in the second half to claim their third straight win. This game was a testament to the team's ability to adapt and overcome challenges, with a balanced scoring effort across the roster.

Oklahoma City's Nikola Topic shined in his second game of the season, leading the team with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including a sharp 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. Chris Youngblood contributed 21 points and 5 rebounds, while Brooks Barnhizer recorded a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Anthony Pritchard finished with 13 points and 9 assists, showcasing the team's depth and versatility. Dariq Whitehead, Zhaire Smith, and Payton Sandfort each added 12 points, and Viktor Lakhin chipped in with 11 points, for a total of 56% shooting from the field.

The Skyforce, led by Trevor Keels, who scored a game-high 33 points and connected on eight 3-pointers for the second consecutive night, put up a strong fight. Josh Christopher had 25 points and 7 rebounds, Keshad Johnson posted 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Dennis Smith Jr. provided 10 points and 11 assists off the bench. Bez Mbeng added 11 points and 8 assists, showcasing the team's depth and versatility.

Oklahoma City took control early, building a 17-point lead at 50-33 midway through the second quarter. However, the Skyforce closed the half on a massive 30-11 run, taking a 63-61 lead into the locker room. The game remained a back-and-forth affair, entering the final period tied at 91-91. The Blue's guard play took over in the fourth, with Topic and Pritchard combining for key baskets down the stretch to pull away for the win.

The next games for both teams are set for February 19. The Skyforce will host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Blue will visit the Salt Lake City Stars at 8 p.m. ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting. For corrections, please email support@espncustomercare.com.