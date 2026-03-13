Blue Jays-Twins Trade Rumors: Jose Berrios to the Rescue for Minnesota? (2026)

The 2026 MLB season is fast approaching, and the Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up for their World Series quest. With spring training underway, the team is in high spirits, but there's a buzz in the air about a potential trade involving one of their key players. Could the Blue Jays be looking to trade starting pitcher Jose Berrios before the season begins?

Last season, the Blue Jays made a strong push for the World Series title, falling just short. This has left them with a burning desire to win it all this year. However, some believe that moving on from Berrios could be the right move for the team. But here's where it gets controversial...

Berrios, who has had an up-and-down career, has been inconsistent in recent years. In 2025, he made 30 starts and compiled a 9-5 record, but his ERA and WHIP were not impressive. Some fans and analysts argue that the Blue Jays should look elsewhere for a more reliable starter.

One potential destination for Berrios is the Minnesota Twins. The Twins, who drafted Berrios, are in need of pitching depth, and with Berrios' contract expiring soon, it could be a win-win situation for both teams. But what does Berrios bring to the mound?

At 31 years old, Berrios has had his fair share of ups and downs. In 2023 and 2024, he showed improvement, but last season, his performance took a dip. Despite this, the Twins could benefit from his solid innings and depth. And this is the part most people miss...

The Blue Jays' decision to trade Berrios could be a strategic move, as they look to strengthen other areas of their roster. Whether the trade happens before the season begins or the deadline, it's clear that Berrios will be on the move soon. So, what do you think? Is Berrios a key player for the Blue Jays, or is it time for a change? Let us know in the comments!