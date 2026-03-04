Blue Jays Sign Connor Seabold: What This Means for the Team (2026)

Can Connor Seabold Revive His Career with the Blue Jays? The Toronto Blue Jays have inked right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold to a minor league deal, according to MLB.com's transaction tracker. But here's where it gets intriguing: Seabold's journey to this point has been anything but straightforward, and his signing raises questions about his potential role in the Jays' deep pitching roster. Let’s dive into the details and explore whether this move could be a hidden gem or just a depth play.

Seabold, a former third-round pick by the Phillies in 2017, made his MLB debut in 2021 and has since logged 119 innings across four seasons. His career began with the Red Sox, where he bounced between the majors and minors, but his most extended stint came with the Colorado Rockies in 2023. That’s where things get complicated. While Seabold pitched 87 1/3 innings as a versatile swingman, his 7.52 ERA was alarming. However, and this is the part most people miss, pitching in Colorado’s hitter-friendly environment often inflates stats. A closer look reveals a .338 BABIP and a 60.3% strand rate, suggesting bad luck played a role. Yet, his 16.4% strikeout rate and 10.1% barrel rate hint at deeper issues, supported by a 5.75 FIP and 5.03 SIERA.

Seeking a fresh start, Seabold headed to the KBO in 2024, joining the Samsung Lions. There, he thrived with a 3.43 ERA over 160 innings, showcasing his potential. This performance earned him a shot with the Rays and Braves last year, but his 4.35 ERA and 4.20 FIP were accompanied by a concerning 12.5% walk rate and 15.6% barrel rate. A 6.07 ERA in Triple-A further highlighted his inconsistencies. Is Seabold a victim of circumstance, or is this the peak of his abilities?

With the Blue Jays, Seabold joins a rotation already stacked with talent. Dylan Cease, acquired to lead the rotation, joins Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, and Jose Berrios. Depth options like Bowden Francis, Eric Lauer, and Yariel Rodriguez, along with top prospect Rickey Tiedemann, further crowd the field. While Seabold’s experience in Colorado might suggest he could fare better in a less challenging environment, his path to the majors seems unclear without injuries or a bullpen shift. But could he surprise us all?

