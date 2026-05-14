Blue Jays Sign Catcher for $1.8M! | Caricote Joins Toronto's Roster (2026)

The Toronto Blue Jays are making big moves, but a recent signing highlights their commitment to building a winning team. Despite a stellar season where they led the American League and came agonizingly close to a World Series victory, the Blue Jays are clearly not resting on their laurels. This offseason, they've been the most aggressive spenders in free agency, aiming to solidify their roster for another run at the championship. But here's where it gets interesting...

Reports indicate the Blue Jays have already splashed out a staggering $337 million on free agents, significantly more than any other team. This massive investment has already bolstered their starting rotation, improved the bullpen, and added depth across various positions. But that's not all! This figure doesn't even include the $16 million committed to Shane Bieber, who exercised his option to stay in Toronto, nor the massive $500 million deal for franchise cornerstone Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

While the team is making significant moves, the front office, led by CEO Mark Shapiro and General Manager Ross Atkins, is still working on deals with key players like Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker. However, those talks seem to be at a standstill for now.

But the Blue Jays aren't just focusing on established stars. Next week, they're expected to make another significant move: signing a highly-regarded catcher from Venezuela.

International Signing Day: A Key Date

Every year, from January 15th to December 15th, Major League teams have the opportunity to sign international free agents. Players must be at least 16 years old and register with MLB. January 15th is a crucial date for top prospects, marking the day they officially sign with MLB organizations. Teams often reach informal agreements beforehand, sometimes up to two years in advance, making it easier to predict where these young talents will land.

Juan Caricote: The Next Big Thing?

According to reports from Baseball America and Beisbol FR, the Blue Jays are set to sign 17-year-old catcher Juan Caricote. The young prospect is a left-handed hitter, standing at 6'1" and weighing 220 pounds.

The Financial Details

After losing some bonus pool money due to a previous free agent signing, the Blue Jays have approximately $5.94 million to spend on international free agents. Caricote is projected to receive a signing bonus of $1.8 million, according to Francys Romero of Beisbol FR. Baseball America estimates this bonus will be the second-highest for a catcher in the 2026 international class.

What Makes Caricote Special?

Baseball America describes Caricote as having a great balance of skills. He's considered a strong receiver who is comfortable handling high-velocity pitches. He is athletic and agile, which helps him block balls in the dirt. Romero adds that Caricote has impressive control of the strike zone and the potential to generate power.

This signing underscores the Blue Jays' commitment to building a sustainable contender.

What do you think of the Blue Jays' strategy? Do you agree with their approach to building a team? Share your thoughts in the comments below!