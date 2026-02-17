Blue Jays' Free Agency: Cody Bellinger as a Backup Plan to Kyle Tucker (2026)

The Toronto Blue Jays are on a roll this offseason, making some impressive moves. But here's the thing: they might not be done yet!

After a close call in the World Series, the Blue Jays are determined to bring in top talent. And they've already made some great strides, signing Dylan Cease to a huge contract, potentially their new ace. They've also strengthened their pitching staff with Tyler Rogers and Cody Ponce.

But the focus recently has been on improving their lineup. Enter Kazuma Okamoto, a versatile slugger who can fill multiple roles for Toronto. His signing could signal the team's decision to part ways with star Bo Bichette.

The talk of the town has been about Kyle Tucker joining the Blue Jays, but there's another star outfielder who could be a fantastic alternative: Cody Bellinger of the New York Yankees.

Bellinger: The Solid Backup Plan

While Tucker is undoubtedly the top choice, Bellinger offers a compelling option. In 2025, he slashed an impressive .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI for the Yankees. But it's not just his bat; Bellinger is an exceptional defender, capable of playing center field, left field, and even first base.

The Blue Jays' lineup is already strong, but some outfield help and additional production would be welcome. Tucker would undoubtedly make them a force to be reckoned with, but Bellinger could be the perfect addition to an already impressive offseason.

Toronto seems intent on pursuing one of the remaining star free agents this winter. With Bichette's future looking uncertain after the Okamoto signing, it makes sense to shift their focus to outfielders. If they don't land Tucker, Bellinger could be a fantastic consolation prize, pushing the Blue Jays to new heights.

So, who do you think the Blue Jays should go for? Tucker or Bellinger? And what impact could this have on the team's future? Let's discuss in the comments!