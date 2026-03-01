Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle Scores Hat Trick, Assist in Win Over Blackhawks (2026)

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Charlie Coyle’s second NHL hat trick became the highlight of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, keeping their winning streak alive. But here’s where it gets controversial: while Coyle’s performance was undeniably stellar, some fans are questioning whether the Blackhawks’ recent slump is a result of fatigue or deeper strategic issues. Let’s dive into the details.

The United Center witnessed Coyle’s dominance as he scored in all three periods, adding an assist to his tally. This extended his point streak to nine points in three games, a testament to his consistency. ‘Hockey’s unpredictable,’ Coyle reflected. ‘Sometimes you feel unstoppable, and other times you’re just grateful to be part of a great play.’ His humility shines, but his impact on the ice speaks volumes. The Blue Jackets, now 26-20-7, have won four straight and eight of their last nine games, a remarkable turnaround since Rick Bowness took over as coach on January 12.

But this is the part most people miss: While Coyle’s hat trick stole the show, Mathieu Olivier and Zach Werenski played pivotal roles, with Olivier scoring a goal and an assist, and Werenski contributing two assists. Werenski’s assist extended his point streak to four games, showcasing the team’s depth. Elvis Merzlikins, with 22 saves, ensured the Blackhawks’ chances were limited.

On the other side, Connor Bedard’s two-point effort wasn’t enough to prevent Chicago’s fifth consecutive loss. Is this a temporary slump, or are the Blackhawks facing a systemic issue? Bedard’s goal and assist, along with Tyler Bertuzzi’s two assists, provided glimpses of hope, but the team’s 0-3-2 record in their last five games raises concerns. Spencer Knight’s 22 saves couldn’t turn the tide for Chicago.

Here’s a bold interpretation: While Coyle’s performance was game-changing, the Blackhawks’ struggles might not be just about individual play. Could their back-to-back games, including a 6-2 loss to the Penguins the night before, have taken a toll? Coach Jeff Blashill remains focused on growth, stating, ‘We look at what we did well and what we didn’t, and how we can improve.’ But is this enough to break their losing streak?

Key moments included Coyle’s power-play goal at 19:13 in the first period, followed by Bedard’s quick response to tie the game. Coyle’s second goal early in the second period and Olivier’s goal at 6:47 gave Columbus a comfortable lead. Frank Nazar’s goal at 10:49 brought Chicago within one, but Coyle’s empty-netter sealed the deal.

Thought-provoking question: With the Blue Jackets thriving under new leadership and the Blackhawks struggling, is coaching the deciding factor in these teams’ trajectories? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate!

NOTES: Werenski’s 40 assists mark his third consecutive season reaching this milestone, a Blue Jackets record. Coyle’s hat trick was the NHL’s 31st in January, setting a new monthly record. Blackhawks’ Artyom Levshunov was scratched after a minus-5 performance, replaced by Sam Rinzel, who impressed with three shots on goal. Chicago’s Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Murphy each celebrated their 800th NHL game, a testament to their enduring careers.