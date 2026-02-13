Blu-ray & 4K UHD Sales Update | Top Titles of January 11-17, 2026 | TRON: Ares Dominates Charts (2026)

The Battle for Blu-ray Supremacy: TRON: Ares Dominates, But Can It Sustain the Crown?

In a week that ended on January 17th, Walt Disney Home Entertainment’s TRON: Ares continued its reign at the top of the Blu-ray charts, holding strong in its second week. But here’s where it gets controversial: despite its box office struggles and mixed reviews upon its October 2025 release, TRON: Ares has found a surprising lifeline in the home media market. With a reported budget of $180-220 million, the film grossed just $73 million domestically and $142 million worldwide—numbers that typically spell disaster. Yet, its Blu-ray and 4K UHD sales tell a different story. This week, it boasted a 72% HD share, with 42% of units sold in the 4K UHD format, cementing its position as the top 4K UHD title for the second consecutive week. Is this a testament to the film’s cult appeal, or are fans simply nostalgic for the TRON franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

In second place, Lionsgate Home Entertainment’s 1408 made a strong showing, thanks to its new 4K UHD edition. Originally released on Blu-ray in 2008, this Amazon Exclusive SteelBook includes both the director’s cut and the theatrical version—a first for Blu-ray—each on separate 4K UHD discs with Dolby Vision HDR and a Dolby Atmos remix for the theatrical cut. This week, 1408 sold 30% as many Blu-ray units as TRON: Ares, with a staggering 99.71% HD share and 98.87% of sales from the 4K UHD format. But here’s the part most people miss: the inclusion of both cuts on separate discs is a rarity in home media, making this release a collector’s dream. Is this the future of physical media, or just a one-off experiment?

Holding steady in third place is Lionsgate’s Dogma, Kevin Smith’s 1999 cult classic. After going out of print worldwide, the film was remastered in 4K and released in a UHD edition with Dolby Atmos audio, Dolby Vision HDR, and a treasure trove of extras. This week, Dogma sold 26% as many Blu-ray units as TRON: Ares, with a perfect 100% HD share and all units sold in the 4K UHD format. This raises a thought-provoking question: are remastered classics the key to keeping physical media alive, or is it a niche market with limited appeal?

Elsewhere on the charts, Arrow Video’s 4K UHD edition of Evil Dead Rise climbed back to No. 4, while Kino Lorber’s delayed 4K UHD release of Dante’s Peak returned to No. 5. Viz Media’s Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War - Part 3: The Conflict debuted at No. 7, proving that anime continues to be a strong contender in the home media market.

On the UHD Sellers chart, Kino’s 4K releases of The Pink Panther (1963), A Shot in the Dark (1964), and The Pink Panther Strikes Again showcased the enduring appeal of classic comedies, landing at Nos. 9, 13, and 17, respectively. Sony’s Thunderheart 4K (No. 14) and Kino’s Babe 4K (No. 19) rounded out the list, highlighting the diverse tastes of physical media enthusiasts.

Top Ten Blu-ray Sellers for Week Ending 1/17/26:



1. TRON: Ares



2. 1408



3. Dogma



4. Superman (2025)



5. Evil Dead Rise



6. Dante’s Peak



7. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War - Part 3: The Conflict (2024)



8. F1: The Movie



9. Mars Attacks!



10. Van Helsing

Top Ten UHD Blu-ray Sellers for Week Ending 1/17/26:



1. TRON: Ares 4K



2. 1408 4K (Amazon Exclusive)



3. Dogma 4K



4. Evil Dead Rise 4K



5. Dante’s Peak 4K



6. Superman 4K (2025)



7. F1: The Movie 4K



8. Alien 4K



9. The Pink Panther 4K (1963)



10. The Phoenician Scheme 4K

Top Five Home Media Sellers for Week Ending 1/17/26 (% of Blu-ray's Market Share Noted):



1. TRON: Ares (72%)



2. 1408 (99.71%)



3. Superman 4K (2025) (74%)



4. Dogma (100%)



5. Jurassic World Rebirth (46%)

Top Blu-ray 3D Sellers for Week Ending 1/17/26 (Per % of Total Unit Sales):



1. Avatar: The Way of Water 3D (7.12%)

Top Five UHD Blu-ray Sellers for Week Ending 1/17/26 (Per % of Total Unit Sales):



1. Alien 4K (1979) (99.41%)



2. 1408 4K (Amazon Exclusive) (98.87%)



3. Dante’s Peak 4K (96%)



4. The Phoenician Scheme 4K (94%)



5. The Thing 4K (1982) (85%)

As the physical media landscape continues to evolve, one thing is clear: whether it’s a box office flop like TRON: Ares or a remastered classic like Dogma, there’s still a dedicated audience for Blu-ray and UHD releases. But the question remains: can this market sustain itself in the age of streaming? Share your thoughts below—we’d love to hear your take on the future of physical media!