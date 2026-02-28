Bloomingdale's Poaching Saks and Bergdorf Goodman Talent: Luxury Retail's Big Shift (2026)

The Luxury Retail Landscape Shifts: Bloomingdale's Rise and Saks' Fall

In a bold move, Bloomingdale's is poised to challenge the luxury retail throne currently held by Saks Global. With its flagship store in Midtown Manhattan, Bloomingdale's is seizing the opportunity presented by Saks' financial troubles.

'Secret Hiring' Strategy Unveiled

Our sources reveal that Bloomingdale's has been discreetly recruiting top talent from Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman, both under the umbrella of the struggling Saks Global. A fashion industry insider shared with us, "They're making irresistible offers, and Saks' staff are jumping ship.

Financial Woes and Employee Exodus

The New York Post recently exposed a concerning situation at Bergdorf Goodman, where employees noticed unexplained deductions in their paychecks since January. This comes amidst Saks Global's shocking Chapter 11 bankruptcy announcement, leaving employees and designers alike seeking greener pastures.

Bloomingdale's Opportunity Knocks

A trusted source within Bloomingdale's confirmed that the company is actively engaging with competitors' employees and brands, recognizing the "great momentum" they currently possess. The retailer's iconic 59th Street store is undergoing a luxurious transformation, including a new high-end section featuring renowned designers and exclusive stylist services.

Saks' Response: A Financial Lifeline

Saks Global has secured a substantial $1.75 billion financial package to address its unpaid bills. CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck stated, "We aim to reinforce our luxury brands with a seamless shopping experience." However, with Bloomingdale's aggressive recruitment and renovation strategies, the luxury retail landscape is set to undergo a significant shift.

The Future of Luxury Retail: Your Thoughts?

