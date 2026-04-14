BlockDAG Mainnet Activated: 5,000 TPS, BDAG0.00016 Entry, & Feb 16 Exchange Listings (2026)

Unleash the Power of BlockDAG: A Mainnet Revolution with Unmatched Performance and Exclusive Access

Are you ready to witness the birth of a new blockchain giant? BlockDAG is flipping the switch, and the world is watching. With its Mainnet now live, BlockDAG is no longer just a concept or a testnet; it's a fully operational network delivering speeds 500 times faster than Ethereum.

This is the moment investors have been waiting for, the transition from theory to reality. BlockDAG has crossed the threshold, and for those who understand the market's timing, there's a final opportunity to secure BDAG at a fixed price before it hits global exchanges.

But here's where it gets exciting. BlockDAG isn't just about speed; it's about revolutionizing the entire blockchain landscape. With 5,000 transactions per second (TPS), BlockDAG leapfrogs legacy networks, enabling a new class of decentralized applications that were once impossible.

5,000 Transactions Per Second: Redefining Blockchain Speed

For years, Ethereum has been the benchmark for smart contract platforms, but its speed has always been a bottleneck. Ethereum typically handles 10-15 TPS. In contrast, BlockDAG has launched its Mainnet with a verified 5,000 TPS, a staggering 500x improvement.

This isn't just a technical boast; it's a game-changer. High-frequency DeFi, immersive gaming, and global payment systems can now thrive on BlockDAG. At 5,000 TPS, BlockDAG enables a new era of decentralized applications that legacy networks simply can't support.

And the best part? This performance is verifiable. You can track BlockDAG's live activity in real-time via its official explorer, BDAGscan.com. This public-facing chain displays every block, transaction, and hash, proving BlockDAG's speed and efficiency.

BDAG Final Allocation at $0.00016: A Time-Sensitive Opportunity

The activation of the live network means the era of theoretical pricing has ended. From this point forward, the value of BDAG will be dictated by global market demand and trading velocity. This makes the current $0.00016 allocation particularly significant.

This final pre-listing entry includes a crucial benefit: zero vesting. Investors who participate now will have 100% of their tokens delivered directly to their wallets, allowing for immediate utility or trading as soon as the liquidity gates open.

Consider the growth potential:

300x ROI Potential: With a confirmed listing reference of $0.05, entering at $0.00016 offers a massive valuation gap.

With a confirmed listing reference of $0.05, entering at $0.00016 offers a massive valuation gap. Exponential Upside: As the network scales toward $1, $3, or $5, the returns for early participants move into a different league entirely.

This isn't a “bonus” or a future promise; these are real coins in a fully operational network. You are securing a direct stake in a live ecosystem before the general public begins trading on major exchanges next week.

TGE Complete & Exchange Listings Set for February 16

The Token Generation Event (TGE) is now complete, meaning BDAG is a live asset on-chain. The next major milestone is February 16, when exchange listings go live across major global platforms, including COLD WALLET.

From that moment on, access becomes public, and pricing will move based on liquidity and demand. BDAG is launching with an ecosystem already in place:

A live Mainnet with 5,000 TPS.

A transparent on-chain explorer.

A presale that successfully raised over $452 million.

X-series miners already in the hands of users.

A staking module powered by real network data.

The foundation is built. The public market debut is the final step in this launch sequence.

The Genesis Era: Trading Speculation for On-Chain Proof

BlockDAG has entered its “Genesis Era,” a period defined by value creation through actual network usage. This is no longer about marketing campaigns; it's about the flow of value through the chain and into the hands of those early enough to secure their positions.

The $0.00016 price point offers a clean entry into a working network before the exchange doors open. Once listings are live, price movements will be public, volumes will be tracked, and global competition will begin. Utility will start to drive long-term valuation as developers and users flock to the fastest chain available.

Secure Your Position Before the Market Takes Over

BlockDAG is currently at its most pivotal moment: the transition from the build phase to the market phase. The final allocation at $0.00016 is the only remaining path for fixed-price entry.

This offer will close as the network moves toward its exchange debut on February 16. There will be no do-overs once the market takes over. If you've been waiting for proof of performance, the Mainnet is live. If you've been waiting for a clear roadmap, the listings are days away.

The Genesis Era is a time-stamped invitation to join the next major blockchain before it becomes a global headline. Secure your $0.00016 entry now and prepare for the next phase of the BlockDAG journey.

Private Sale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu