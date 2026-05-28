Block's Retention Bonus Backfires: Why Some Employees Choose to Quit (2026)

The Shocking Response to Block's Retention Bonuses: A Data Scientist's Perspective

The recent layoffs at Block, the parent company of Cash App, have sparked a heated debate among employees. Naoko Takeda, a former data scientist at Block, took to LinkedIn to express her shock and disappointment after the company offered her a substantial retention package following the layoffs. With a 75% pay increase and a retention bonus, Takeda felt betrayed by her employer's actions.

Takeda's Story: A Tale of Discontent

Takeda's decision to quit was swift and decisive. She wrote, "That's not an honor. It feels shameful and dehumanizing." Her post revealed a stark contrast between the company's treatment of laid-off employees and those who remained. While she was offered a significant pay bump, it came at the cost of her colleagues' jobs.

The Retention Bonus Dilemma

The practice of offering retention bonuses after layoffs is not uncommon, but it raises questions about the company's priorities. Sarah Rodehorst, an HR expert, explains that retention bonuses can provide reassurance to remaining employees, but they may also create a sense of unease. Jennifer Schielke, a CEO in the staffing industry, agrees, suggesting that workers who weren't laid off might feel guilty for being spared, impacting company culture.

The AI Factor: A Double-Edged Sword

Block's CEO, Jack Dorsey, justified the layoffs by emphasizing the company's focus on AI. However, Takeda and other laid-off employees have expressed skepticism about the benefits of AI integration. One laid-off engineer felt like a relic, comparing himself to a horse and buggy in the age of automobiles. This raises concerns about the long-term impact of AI on jobs and the potential for further layoffs.

The Future of Block: Uncertain Path

As Block navigates the aftermath of the layoffs, the company faces a challenging path ahead. The retention bonuses may provide temporary relief, but they do not address the underlying issues of job insecurity and the potential for further cuts. Takeda's decision to quit highlights the emotional toll of such decisions and the need for companies to prioritize employee well-being and long-term sustainability.