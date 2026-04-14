Blizzard's Midnight House & Lounge: Step into Azeroth in Melbourne! (World of Warcraft Event) (2026)

Blizzard Brings Azeroth to Melbourne's Federation Square: An Immersive Experience

Get ready, Melbourne! This holiday long weekend, you're in for a treat as Blizzard transforms Federation Square into a portal to the enchanting world of Azeroth. In anticipation of the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion, 'Midnight', Blizzard has crafted an extraordinary interactive display, aptly named the 'Midnight House & Lounge'.

Just as the city gears up for a major international sports event, this immersive experience invites fans to step into the luxurious lifestyles of Atheroth's elite, including the orcish community. It's a 'home away from home' sanctuary designed for the heroes of Azeroth to relax, unwind, and explore the exciting new features of the game.

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But that's not all! Blizzard is offering exclusive gifts to visitors at the venue, so be swift in your pursuit of these treasures. Paul Kubit, Associate Game Director for Midnight, will be on-site to engage with fans and share insights into the game's upcoming features.

'As we near the launch of World of Warcraft: Midnight, I'm thrilled to be in Australia connecting with local fans and sharing a sneak peek at the exciting new features,' said Paul Kubit. 'With the early access to housing already generating buzz, we're excited to offer a tangible experience of this highly anticipated feature in the heart of Melbourne.'

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Over the weekend, Melbourne fans can immerse themselves in the world of World of Warcraft: Midnight, explore the new housing features, and secure exclusive gifts (while supplies last) before the game's official release. The Midnight House & Lounge will be open from Friday, January 23, to Sunday, January 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with weather adjustments possible.

Stay tuned to Blizzard's social media for any updates: @BlizzardANZ (https://www.instagram.com/blizzardanz/).

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to step into the virtual world of Azeroth and experience the magic of World of Warcraft firsthand. See you there, adventurer!

Blizzard's Midnight House & Lounge: Step into Azeroth in Melbourne! (World of Warcraft Event) (2026)

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