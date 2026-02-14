Blind Farmer Uses Lego to Design Inclusive Farm for Disabled Youth (2026)

Imagine being told your dream career is impossible because of a disability. That’s exactly what happened to Mike Duxbury, who lost his sight to glaucoma at just six years old. But instead of letting that stop him, Mike turned it into fuel for an extraordinary journey—one that’s now inspiring others. Today, he’s not only a farmer but a trailblazer, designing a farm in Aberdeenshire specifically for people with disabilities, using an unlikely tool: Lego bricks. And this is the part most people miss—his story isn’t just about farming; it’s about breaking barriers and redefining what’s possible.

Growing up on a farm in Worcestershire, Mike’s passion for agriculture was undeniable. But his journey wasn’t easy. After losing his sight, he was told farming was out of reach. But here’s where it gets controversial—Mike didn’t just defy expectations; he turned them upside down. He earned a degree in animal nutrition, built an inclusive farm in Bedfordshire with his wife, Ness, and now, at 57, he’s creating a space where young people with disabilities can thrive in agriculture. His latest project? A farm designed with Lego, featuring a classroom, workshop, and animal handling areas—all tailored for accessibility.

But why Lego? Mike’s original design was a 10-brick-high model, which has now been transformed into a 105ft-long, 40ft-wide, and 15ft-high building by Rothienorman firm RPD. ‘It shows how someone blind can collaborate to create something remarkable,’ Mike says. The farm includes widened paths, smooth flooring, and handrails, ensuring everyone can navigate with confidence. ‘When the surroundings are safe, people like me can move around independently,’ he explains.

The farm will focus on livestock and agriculture, starting with five beef cattle and a small flock of sheep, eventually expanding to pigs, chickens, goats, and even smaller animals like rabbits. A polytunnel with adjustable equipment caters to wheelchair users and children, and there are plans for a pumpkin patch for Halloween. But here’s the bold part—Mike doesn’t see this as a care farm. ‘We’re here to give people a better future,’ he says.

The project has already attracted attention, with students like 17-year-old William from Cumbria, who’s thriving as the farm’s first long-term resident. ‘Mike believes in what I can do,’ William says, now feeding sheep and cattle on his own. And this raises a thought-provoking question: Are we underestimating the capabilities of people with disabilities? Mike’s farm isn’t just about farming—it’s about empowerment, communication, and teamwork. ‘Disability will never go away,’ he says. ‘Let’s embrace it, because everyone has something to contribute.’

With charity status secured and fundraising underway, Mike estimates £70,000 is still needed. But the impact? Priceless. NFU Scotland calls it ‘thrilling,’ and Aberdeenshire Council’s Alan Turner notes its potential for training and placements. So, here’s the question for you: How can we better support initiatives like Mike’s to create inclusive opportunities? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s keep this conversation going.