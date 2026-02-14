Blind Date Chronicles: Awkward Moments and Memes (2026)

Blind Date: 'He brought up the "six seven" meme, which was completely lost on us due to our age gap.'

Toby's Perspective on Liam



- What were your expectations?



I aimed to approach this experience without any preconceived notions.



- Initial impressions?



Liam appeared to be a bit on the shy side.



- What topics did you discuss?



Liam was engaged with my various topics, ranging from favorite movies, music, and literature to some in-depth discussions about the reflective nature of queer men's experiences.



- What was the most awkward moment?



There was an instance where Liam mentioned the "six seven" meme. Given the generational difference, I found myself unsure of how to respond.



- How were his dining manners?



We both dove into the delicious food with quite a bit of enthusiasm, so I’d say we were both a little wild at the table.



- What impressed you most about Liam?



His heartfelt way of speaking about his friends showcased how much they mean to him.

Would you introduce Liam to your friends?



Absolutely! They’d be intrigued to hear about my spontaneous adventure on a Guardian blind date.



Describe Liam using three adjectives:



Attentive, kind, and Scottish.



What impression do you think Liam had of you?



Perhaps he viewed me as a fun and slightly chaotic (but attractive) individual with a peculiar fondness for live-action Scooby-Doo films (https://www.theguardian.com/film/2014/jun/18/scooby-doo-movie-animation-live-action).



Did you continue the night elsewhere?



We ended up being one of the last tables in the restaurant, but decided to call it a night there.



And... was there a kiss?



No, there was no kissing involved.



If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?



As we were parting ways, Liam suggested we rate each other, but I declined since I believe that might ruin the experience. It did make me curious whether he adjusted his behavior to aim for a higher rating.



Rate the date out of ten:



While I don't think we were a perfect match, the experience itself was enjoyable. Quantifying that into a number feels challenging.



Would you like to meet again?



I didn't feel a romantic connection, unfortunately.

Liam’s Take on Toby

What were you hoping to achieve?

To make a memorable impression in the Saturday Guardian.



First impressions?

I thought to myself, "What’s El DeBarge (https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=cAQSZhazYk8&si=oj5G1abxcY0zD4gg) doing in Notting Hill?"



What topics did you cover in conversation?

We chatted about Scooby-Doo, running, Jonathan Bailey (https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2025/feb/16/im-an-actor-not-a-mouthpiece-jonathan-bailey), and discussed the pros and cons of different carbohydrates.



What was the most awkward moment?

It became a bit uncomfortable when we accidentally talked over the lovely French waitress serving us; she might have thought we were the most indecisive diners she'd ever encountered.



How were his table manners?

Absolutely impeccable.



What stood out most about Toby?

His thought-provoking questions, like "Shag, marry or kill: pasta, rice, or bread?" have stuck with me ever since.



Would you introduce Toby to your friends?

Definitely! They'd find him incredibly entertaining.



Describe Toby in three words:

Zesty, cute, and chatty.



What do you think Toby thought of you?

Perhaps he wondered why this late-twenties guy was channeling Michelle Yeoh’s Madame Morrible meme (https://youtu.be/zURdJLW-aFA?si=0Ew1FWjFDZ4Zaawa).



Did you go somewhere after?

We lingered at the restaurant until it closed.



And... was there a kiss?

Nope, none at all.



If you could change one aspect of the evening, what would it be?

It was genuinely a delightful evening with a fun person, but a stronger romantic connection would have made it even better.



Rate the date out of ten:

I’d give it a solid 7. The food was fantastic, and the conversation was enjoyable!



Would you like to meet again?

Sure, I’d be open to grabbing a coffee and going for a run together, but not in a romantic sense.



