The Portland Trail Blazers' winning streak is on fire! With a 111-105 victory over the Houston Rockets, they've extended their winning streak to an impressive five games. But here's where it gets interesting: the Trail Blazers have been playing without key players due to injuries. Despite this, they've shown remarkable resilience and determination. The game was a close battle, with neither team leading by double digits in the first half. The Rockets took an 86-74 lead in the third quarter, but the Trail Blazers rallied in the final period, closing to 94-91 on Duop Reath's 3-pointer. Toumani Camara's dunk and Sidy Cissoko's dunk helped Portland stretch the lead to 107-103, and they held off Houston the rest of the way. The Trail Blazers' next game is against the New York Knicks on Sunday, while the Rockets visit Sacramento on Sunday night. So, will the Trail Blazers' winning streak continue? Stay tuned to find out! And this is the part most people miss: the Trail Blazers have been playing without starting forward Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday, who are both out with injuries. But the team has stepped up and shown that they're more than capable of winning without them. So, what do you think? Will the Trail Blazers' winning streak continue? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Blazers vs Rockets: Camara's 25 Points Lead Portland to 5th Straight Win | NBA Highlights (2026)
References
- https://andscape.com/features/denver-nuggets-guard-jamal-murray-is-doing-more-than-just-hoopin/
- http://www.espn.com/nba/recap?gameId=401810366
- https://abc13.com/post/trail-blazers-beat-rockets-111-105-extend-winning-streak-5/18381098/
- https://abcnews.go.com/Sports/wireStory/chicago-takes-dallas-seeks-end-3-game-slide-129048358
- https://www.kare11.com/article/syndication/associatedpress/orlando-heads-to-chicago-for-conference-matchup/616-44b24cee-1720-47ba-8855-7724d2021377
- https://www.cbssports.com/nba/gametracker/recap/NBA_20260111_ATL@GS/
Top Articles
Dakar 2026: Nasser Al-Attiyah's Comeback - Stage 6 Highlights
Britney Spears' International Comeback: Supporting Her Son's Musical Journey
Justice Haynes Enters Transfer Portal: What's Next for the Michigan Running Back?
Latest Posts
Environmental Health Perspectives: A New Chapter with ACS Publications
Denver Gas Stations: What to Do If You Got Contaminated Fuel
Recommended Articles
- Buriram Test Day 1: Marquez Brothers Dominate Despite Crashes | MotoGP 2026
- Pete Alonso's Orioles Spring Debut: A Home Run to Remember
- Championship Football Frenzy: Wrexham vs Ipswich & More Live Action Highlights!
- Vivo V70 vs V70 Elite: Which One Should You Choose?
- Arsenal vs Tottenham: Confirmed Lineup, Odegaard Fitness & Injury News | Premier League 2026
- Conwy Tunnel Breakdown: Major Congestion and Traffic Updates
- NASA Moon Rocket Launch Delayed: What Went Wrong? | March 2026 Artemis Update
- The AI Convenience Trap No One Warned Moms About
- Why Hollie Davidson is Missing from Six Nations Round 3 & 4 | Rugby Referees Explained
- Max Verstappen & Vettel: The Dream Le Mans Duo? What It Could Mean for 2026
- FlightScope: Revolutionizing Cell Research in Zero Gravity
- Liquid Sun: How Scientists Bottled Solar Energy for a Sustainable Future
- Exploring Anguilla: The Caribbean's Tranquil Paradise with Two World-Class Beaches
- Wreck-Defy's Dissecting the Leech: A Thrashing Review
- The AI Convenience Trap No One Warned Moms About
- Klaebo's Historic 6th Gold! 🥇 Winter Olympics 2026 Cross-Country Skiing Champion!
- DIO RULES: An All-Star Tribute to Ronnie James Dio - Live in Maryland
- Team USA Women's Curling: Close but No Medal | 2026 Winter Olympics Recap
- The AI Convenience Trap No One Warned Moms About
- Francesco Bagnaia's 2027 MotoGP Plans: Yamaha or Aprilia?
- Best Time to Take Creatine for Muscle Growth & Strength | Science-Backed Tips
- Sunday Anxiety is a Warning Sign You Can't Ignore | Decode Your Nervous System's Message
- Stoke City vs Leicester City: Championship Stats & Head-to-Head Analysis
- Vivo V70 vs V70 Elite: Which One Should You Choose?
- The AI Convenience Trap No One Warned Moms About
- The AI Convenience Trap No One Warned Moms About
- Vivo V70 vs V70 Elite: Which One Should You Choose?
- Team USA Women's Curling: Close but No Medal | 2026 Winter Olympics Recap
- Sunday Anxiety is a Warning Sign You Can't Ignore | Decode Your Nervous System's Message
- Vivo V70 vs V70 Elite: Which One Should You Choose?
- Sahara's 'Weird' New Dinosaur: Spinosaurus Reimagined!
- Hrithik Roshan's Heartfelt Reaction to Priyanka Chopra's New Film 'The Bluff'
- Vivo V70 vs V70 Elite: Which One Should You Choose?
- DIO RULES: An All-Star Tribute to Ronnie James Dio - Live in Maryland
- NFL Legend Tre' Johnson: From Gridiron Warrior to Inspiring Teacher
- The AI Convenience Trap No One Warned Moms About
- Cubs Top Prospect Moisés Ballesteros Finally Arrives at Camp After Visa Delays - What's Next?
- Sunday Anxiety is a Warning Sign You Can't Ignore | Decode Your Nervous System's Message
- Conwy Tunnel Breakdown: Major Congestion and Traffic Updates
- Cam Booser's Comeback: From Injuries and Alcohol to Rays Pitcher
- New York Giants: Analyzing John Harbaugh's Impact and Draft Strategies
- Cam Booser's Comeback: From Injuries and Alcohol to Rays Pitcher
- New York Giants: Analyzing John Harbaugh's Impact and Draft Strategies
- Arsenal vs Tottenham: Confirmed Lineup, Odegaard Fitness & Injury News | Premier League 2026
- Why Hollie Davidson is Missing from Six Nations Round 3 & 4 | Rugby Referees Explained
- UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez - Predictions, Odds & Analysis
- Cam Booser's Comeback: From Injuries and Alcohol to Rays Pitcher
- Why Hollie Davidson is Missing from Six Nations Round 3 & 4 | Rugby Referees Explained
- Revolutionary Treatment: Focused Ultrasound for Parkinson's Disease & Essential Tremor
- Championship Football Frenzy: Wrexham vs Ipswich & More Live Action Highlights!
- Team USA Women's Curling: Close but No Medal | 2026 Winter Olympics Recap
- Blockbuster Nor'easter: Blizzard Warnings for NYC, Northeast | Winter Storm Update
- Sahara's 'Weird' New Dinosaur: Spinosaurus Reimagined!
- Stoke City vs Leicester City: Championship Stats & Head-to-Head Analysis
- Cam Booser's Comeback: From Injuries and Alcohol to Rays Pitcher
- Yankees' Gerrit Cole's Impressive Live BP Test: What's Next for His Return?
- Remembering Bill Mazeroski: A Legend's Legacy in Baseball
- The AI Convenience Trap No One Warned Moms About
- 2026 NASCAR Atlanta: Weekend Schedule, Weather, and Racing Action
- Sahara's 'Weird' New Dinosaur: Spinosaurus Reimagined!
- James Maddison's Return: Tottenham's Injury Boost Before Arsenal Clash
- Cam Booser's Comeback: From Injuries and Alcohol to Rays Pitcher
- When and How to Take Creatine for Maximum Benefits
- Championship Football Frenzy: Wrexham vs Ipswich & More Live Action Highlights!
- Klaebo's Historic 6th Gold! 🥇 Winter Olympics 2026 Cross-Country Skiing Champion!
- Revolutionary Treatment: Focused Ultrasound for Parkinson's Disease & Essential Tremor
- Bill Mazeroski: The Legend of the 1960 World Series Walk-Off
- Championship Football Frenzy: Wrexham vs Ipswich & More Live Action Highlights!
- The Secret Math Behind Catchy Melodies: Unlocking Musical Patterns
- DIO RULES: An All-Star Tribute to Ronnie James Dio | Exclusive Concert Footage
- Giant Tortoises Return to Floreana Island: A Historic Reintroduction
- Sunday Anxiety is a Warning Sign You Can't Ignore | Decode Your Nervous System's Message
- The AI Convenience Trap No One Warned Moms About
- iCANSleep: Cancer Survivors’ Sleep Solution — New Canadian Clinical Trial
- NFL Legend Tre' Johnson: From Gridiron Warrior to Inspiring Teacher
- Stoke City vs Leicester City: Championship Stats & Head-to-Head Analysis
- Why 'Psycho Killer' Scored 0% on Rotten Tomatoes: A Deep Dive
- Team USA Women's Curling: Close but No Medal | 2026 Winter Olympics Recap
- The AI Convenience Trap No One Warned Moms About
- Sunday Anxiety is a Warning Sign You Can't Ignore | Decode Your Nervous System's Message
- Labour Minister Under Fire for False Claims Against Journalists
- Canada's Cottage Culture: Heated Rivalry, Luxe Lakeside Living & Muskoka Magic
- Pakistan's Luxury Jet Scandal: CM Maryam Nawaz Faces 10 Billion Rupee Storm!
- Arsenal vs Tottenham: Confirmed Lineup, Odegaard Fitness & Injury News | Premier League 2026
- NFL Legend Tre' Johnson: From Gridiron Warrior to Inspiring Teacher
- How Tuberculosis Bacteria Outsmart Your Immune System: New Research Explained
- Stoke City vs Leicester City: Championship Stats & Head-to-Head Analysis
- Buriram Test Day 1: Marquez Brothers Dominate Despite Crashes | MotoGP 2026
- Revolutionary Microscopy: Unlocking Cell Secrets in Stunning Color
- Remco Evenepoel Struggles at UAE Tour 2026: What's Next for the Cycling Star?
- The Secret Math Behind Catchy Melodies: Unlocking Musical Patterns
- Championship Football Frenzy: Wrexham vs Ipswich & More Live Action Highlights!
- Best Time to Take Creatine for Muscle Growth & Strength | Science-Backed Tips
- The AI Convenience Trap No One Warned Moms About
- Sunday Anxiety is a Warning Sign You Can't Ignore | Decode Your Nervous System's Message
- Spiny Dinosaur Discovery: Haolong Dongi Shocks Paleontologists with Unique Skin!
- Championship Football Frenzy: Wrexham vs Ipswich & More Live Action Highlights!
- Why 'Psycho Killer' Flopped: A Rotten Tomatoes 0% Review
- Cam Booser's Comeback: From Injuries and Alcohol to Rays Pitcher
- Sunday Anxiety is a Warning Sign You Can't Ignore | Decode Your Nervous System's Message
Article information
Author: Lakeisha Bayer VM
Last Updated:
Views: 5989
Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)
Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Lakeisha Bayer VM
Birthday: 1997-10-17
Address: Suite 835 34136 Adrian Mountains, Floydton, UT 81036
Phone: +3571527672278
Job: Manufacturing Agent
Hobby: Skimboarding, Photography, Roller skating, Knife making, Paintball, Embroidery, Gunsmithing
Introduction: My name is Lakeisha Bayer VM, I am a brainy, kind, enchanting, healthy, lovely, clean, witty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.