Blazers vs Rockets: Camara's 25 Points Lead Portland to 5th Straight Win | NBA Highlights (2026)

The Portland Trail Blazers' winning streak is on fire! With a 111-105 victory over the Houston Rockets, they've extended their winning streak to an impressive five games. But here's where it gets interesting: the Trail Blazers have been playing without key players due to injuries. Despite this, they've shown remarkable resilience and determination. The game was a close battle, with neither team leading by double digits in the first half. The Rockets took an 86-74 lead in the third quarter, but the Trail Blazers rallied in the final period, closing to 94-91 on Duop Reath's 3-pointer. Toumani Camara's dunk and Sidy Cissoko's dunk helped Portland stretch the lead to 107-103, and they held off Houston the rest of the way. The Trail Blazers' next game is against the New York Knicks on Sunday, while the Rockets visit Sacramento on Sunday night. So, will the Trail Blazers' winning streak continue? Stay tuned to find out! And this is the part most people miss: the Trail Blazers have been playing without starting forward Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday, who are both out with injuries. But the team has stepped up and shown that they're more than capable of winning without them. So, what do you think? Will the Trail Blazers' winning streak continue? Share your thoughts in the comments below!