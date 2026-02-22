Blazers vs Rockets: Camara's 25 Points Lead Portland to 5th Straight Win | NBA Highlights (2026)

The Portland Trail Blazers' winning streak is on fire! With a 111-105 victory over the Houston Rockets, they've extended their winning streak to an impressive five games. But here's where it gets interesting: the Trail Blazers have been playing without key players due to injuries. Despite this, they've shown remarkable resilience and determination. The game was a close battle, with neither team leading by double digits in the first half. The Rockets took an 86-74 lead in the third quarter, but the Trail Blazers rallied in the final period, closing to 94-91 on Duop Reath's 3-pointer. Toumani Camara's dunk and Sidy Cissoko's dunk helped Portland stretch the lead to 107-103, and they held off Houston the rest of the way. The Trail Blazers' next game is against the New York Knicks on Sunday, while the Rockets visit Sacramento on Sunday night. So, will the Trail Blazers' winning streak continue? Stay tuned to find out! And this is the part most people miss: the Trail Blazers have been playing without starting forward Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday, who are both out with injuries. But the team has stepped up and shown that they're more than capable of winning without them. So, what do you think? Will the Trail Blazers' winning streak continue? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Blazers vs Rockets: Camara's 25 Points Lead Portland to 5th Straight Win | NBA Highlights (2026)

References

Top Articles
Dakar 2026: Nasser Al-Attiyah's Comeback - Stage 6 Highlights
Britney Spears' International Comeback: Supporting Her Son's Musical Journey
Justice Haynes Enters Transfer Portal: What's Next for the Michigan Running Back?
Latest Posts
Environmental Health Perspectives: A New Chapter with ACS Publications
Denver Gas Stations: What to Do If You Got Contaminated Fuel
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lakeisha Bayer VM

Last Updated:

Views: 5989

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lakeisha Bayer VM

Birthday: 1997-10-17

Address: Suite 835 34136 Adrian Mountains, Floydton, UT 81036

Phone: +3571527672278

Job: Manufacturing Agent

Hobby: Skimboarding, Photography, Roller skating, Knife making, Paintball, Embroidery, Gunsmithing

Introduction: My name is Lakeisha Bayer VM, I am a brainy, kind, enchanting, healthy, lovely, clean, witty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.