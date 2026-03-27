Blazers' Rising Stars: Yang Hansen & Donovan Clingan's All-Star Weekend Interviews (2026)

The Trail Blazers Shine at NBA All-Star Weekend: A Deep Dive into the Interviews

The NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair, and the Portland Trail Blazers made their presence felt. With Deni Avdija representing the franchise in the main event and Damian Lillard claiming his third 3-Point Contest title, it was a weekend to remember for Blazers fans. But it's not just about the basketball; the All-Star Weekend also offers a unique insight into the players' personalities through media sessions. Let's dive into the interviews with Blazers stars Yang Hansen and Donovan Clingan, and uncover some fascinating insights.

Yang Hansen: A Rising Star's Journey

Yang's interpreter captures his journey so far: "New season, new experience every day." Yang acknowledges the gap between himself and the established stars, but his determination shines through. He aims to close that gap with hard work and daily improvement. When asked about Lillard and Avdija, Yang's admiration is evident. He sees Lillard as an untouchable shooting machine and Avdija as a mentor figure, especially with their shared experience of transitioning from overseas. Yang's 'Chinglish' moment during the Rising Stars Challenge brought a smile to everyone's face, and his excitement about potentially meeting his idol, Nikola Jokic, went viral.

Donovan Clingan: Confidence and Growth

Clingan's media session focused on his growth as a player. He believes that with experience and learning, his game will continue to evolve. Confidence is a key factor, and Clingan's hard work ethic will undoubtedly pay off. His relationship with Avdija is a highlight, with Clingan describing them as close friends off the court. They balance fun and seriousness, a dynamic duo both on and off the court.

And here's where it gets interesting... Clingan's comments about unlocking another level to his game could spark a debate. Is he already at his peak, or is there more to come? What do you think? Could Clingan become an All-Star contender in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments, and let's discuss the potential of these rising Blazers stars!