Blazers' Bold Moves: Unveiling the Ultimate NBA Trade Scenarios (2026)

The Trail Blazers' Trade Deadline Dilemma: Bold Moves or Incremental Changes?

The NBA Trade Deadline came and went with minimal action from the Portland Trail Blazers, who only acquired guard Vit Krejci from the Atlanta Hawks. While some fans appreciated their cautious approach, others were left yearning for more. One reader, Jon, posed an intriguing question in the Blazer's Edge Mailbag, challenging the team to consider bolder moves.

The Question:

"It was another dead trade deadline this year. All respect to Vit, but small moves aren't getting it done with this roster. If you could have done anything with serious trades, what would you have done? Serious things that are realistic but not Giannis or anything. Give me something I haven't heard so I could dream about what might have been."

The Answer: Radical Swaps for a New Direction

Jon's question sparks an interesting debate. Here are some hypothetical scenarios that could have shaken things up:

Pre-Trade Chicago Bulls: The Blazers could have approached the Bulls before their trade with Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu. They could have proposed a swap where one team gets players and makes a playoff run, while the other receives draft assets and rebuilds. This could have involved Scoot Henderson, Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Vucevic, and Dosunmu. Post-Trade Memphis Grizzlies: Alternatively, the Blazers could have targeted the Grizzlies after their JJJ trade. They could have offered Jerami Grant, RWIII, Matisse Thybulle, Scoot Henderson, Rayan Rupert, and picks for Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Santi Aldama, and Cam Spencer. Or, they could have attempted a swap for Jaren Jackson, Jr., creating a unique center duo with Zach Edey.

The Debate: Bold Moves or Incremental Changes?

These scenarios highlight the potential benefits of radical trades. They could shake up the roster and potentially propel the team forward. However, the reality is that such moves are rarely feasible. As the author admits, these ideas are purely hypothetical and not something they would actually execute as a GM. Yet, the allure of swapping assets to create a 'Mighty Morphin Combined Team' is undeniable.

Your Thoughts?

Do you think the Trail Blazers should have made more aggressive moves at the trade deadline? If so, what specific trades would you have pursued? Share your ideas in the comments and let's discuss the possibilities! Remember, you can also support the team by donating to the charity event on March 10th and helping kids attend the game.