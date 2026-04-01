Blaze Bayley's Favorite Metallica Albums: A Deep Dive (2026)

Blaze Bayley, the former frontman of IRON MAIDEN and current lead vocalist of WOLFSBANE, recently sat down with Letty Sharp of The Smashing Skull Sessions for a revealing interview. But here’s where it gets controversial: when asked to name his favorite METALLICA album, Bayley didn’t hesitate to dive into a passionate—and surprisingly personal—response. 'That’s such a tough question,' he admitted, 'but I’d have to go with Ride the Lightning and Master of Puppets. I’m torn between those two.' He also gave a nod to 72 Seasons and …And Justice for All, but it was the title track of Master of Puppets that truly resonated with him—so much so that he couldn’t help but sing a snippet during the interview.

And this is the part most people miss: Bayley’s connection to these songs goes far beyond their musical appeal. He shared a deeply personal insight into how music has helped him navigate his struggles with depression. 'I’m fascinated by brain function,' he explained. 'When you’re in a dark place, sometimes all it takes is a song that makes you tap your foot or nod your head. It’s like a lifeline—it gets you moving, gets you out of that funk.' He even credited a doctor’s advice for this approach, highlighting how Master of Puppets and SLAYER’s Raining Blood have been his go-to tracks during tough times. 'It doesn’t matter how old the songs are,' he added. 'It’s about what connects with you first.'

Last spring, Bayley celebrated the 25th anniversary of his first post-MAIDEN release, Silicon Messiah, with a European tour. The setlist was a fan’s dream, featuring tracks from Silicon Messiah, previously unperformed songs from his latest album Circle of Stone, and classic IRON MAIDEN hits from his era with the band. Speaking of his time with MAIDEN, Bayley fronted the band from 1994 to 1999, appearing on The X Factor and Virtual XI. While these albums didn’t match the commercial success of their predecessors, they remain significant chapters in his career.

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Since parting ways with IRON MAIDEN, Bayley has been prolific, releasing numerous solo albums under his own name and the BLAZE moniker. He also reunited with WOLFSBANE for Wolfsbane Saves the World (2012) and its follow-up, Genius (2022). Last year, the band dropped Live Faster, a high-octane reimagining of their 1989 debut, Live Fast, Die Fast, originally produced by Rick Rubin. Bayley’s latest solo effort, Circle of Stone, arrived in February 2024, showcasing his enduring creativity.

On a more personal note, the now-62-year-old musician faced a major health scare in March 2023, undergoing quadruple bypass surgery following a heart attack. His resilience, both on and off stage, continues to inspire fans worldwide.

Here’s the thought-provoking question: With Bayley’s deep connection to Master of Puppets and its role in his mental health journey, does music truly have the power to heal? And if so, what’s your go-to song when you’re in a funk? Let’s discuss in the comments—this is one conversation that’s sure to spark differing opinions!