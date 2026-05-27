Blake Shelton's Emotional 'The Gambler' Tribute to Kenny Rogers & Don Schlitz at ACM Awards (2026)

Blake Shelton's tribute to country music legends Kenny Rogers and Don Schlitz at the ACM Awards was a powerful moment that highlighted the genre's rich history and the impact of its creators. The performance showcased the evolution of 'The Gambler' from a song written by Schlitz and recorded by Bobby Bare to a country music classic performed by Rogers, who brought it to the top of the charts. Shelton's appreciation for the song's enduring legacy and his recognition of the contributions of both artists is a testament to his deep understanding and respect for country music's history.

Shelton's tribute was not just a performance but a personal reflection on the importance of honoring the pioneers of the genre. He emphasized the significance of 'The Gambler' as a song that brought together two legends, Rogers and Schlitz, to create a timeless piece of music. This perspective highlights the collaborative nature of country music and the enduring impact of these artists on the genre's development.

The ACM Awards, broadcast on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch, provided a unique platform for Shelton's tribute. By moving away from traditional networks like ABC and CBS, the producers allowed for a more flexible and creative approach to the show. This shift in broadcasting platforms enabled Shelton to express his appreciation for the song's history and the artists who brought it to life without the constraints of traditional timing and scheduling.

The passing of Rogers and Schlitz in recent months has left a void in the country music community. Rogers, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, struggled with health issues, including bladder cancer, while Schlitz, a songwriter and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, passed away at 73 in Nashville, the city that defined his career. Shelton's tribute was a fitting tribute to these legends, acknowledging their contributions to the genre and their lasting impact on country music.

In conclusion, Blake Shelton's tribute to Kenny Rogers and Don Schlitz at the ACM Awards was a powerful and meaningful moment that celebrated the rich history of country music. His appreciation for the song's evolution and the artists who brought it to life showcases his deep respect for the genre's pioneers. The tribute also highlighted the importance of honoring the past while celebrating the present, as country music continues to evolve and inspire new generations of artists and fans.