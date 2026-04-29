Blades Brown's Historic 60! Young Golf Phenom Shatters Records at The American Express (2026)

Blades Brown, an 18-year-old golf prodigy, made history at the American Express tournament, setting a new course record with a remarkable 60 score. But here's where it gets controversial: despite missing a crucial putt on the ninth hole, Brown's 12-under performance for Round 2 still tied him with the Nicklaus Tournament Course record. This near-miss, just a stroke away from a 59, showcased Brown's incredible talent and potential. With a 17-under score through two rounds, he's tied with the top-ranked player, Scottie Scheffler, at the top of the leaderboard.

Brown's breakout performance came after a 5-under par finish at La Quinta Country Club the day before. But his week was far from ordinary. It began with a 68 on Sunday at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, followed by a 74 on Monday, securing his spot in the tournament. He then used a private jet coupon won at Myrtle Beach to ensure timely tee times at La Quinta. As a Tennessee native, Brown's journey to the PGA Tour is already remarkable, having broken Bobby Jones' 103-year-old record as the youngest medalist at stroke play in U.S. Amateur history at just 16.

The real controversy arises if Brown makes the cut on Saturday. He would then have played eight competitive rounds in as many days, a feat believed to be unprecedented in modern golf history. This would surpass the record set by TJ Vogel, who made a similar trip from the Korn Ferry Tour to The American Express in 2022 and was cut after Round 3. With each round, Brown's endurance and skill are put to the test, leaving fans and critics alike on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the outcome of this extraordinary golf week.