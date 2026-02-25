BLACKPINK x Razer Collection Unboxing & Review | Play in Pink Gaming Gear! (2026)

Get ready to turn your gaming setup pink! Razer, the gaming lifestyle giant, has teamed up with global sensation BLACKPINK to launch a collection that's as stylish as it is high-performing. This collaboration brings the energy of BLACKPINK's World Tour straight to your gaming experience. But what does this mean for you? Let's dive in!

This collection isn't just about slapping a logo on some gear. It's about merging BLACKPINK's iconic style with Razer's top-tier gaming technology. Every item, from the sleek peripherals to the must-have accessories, is designed for fans who want to shine, whether they're dominating in-game, streaming to the world, or just living their best lives.

The full collection will debut on January 21, 2026, at the BLACKPINK World Tour Pop-Up Store in Hong Kong, giving fans a sneak peek before the worldwide launch in Q2 2026. Imagine being among the first to experience the immersive displays inspired by the tour and snapping photos in dedicated zones!

Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect:

Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless – BLACKPINK Edition: This low-profile RGB keyboard combines precise performance with BLACKPINK's signature style, featuring clicky Mecha-Membrane switches.

This low-profile RGB keyboard combines precise performance with BLACKPINK's signature style, featuring clicky Mecha-Membrane switches. Razer DeathAdder Essential – BLACKPINK Edition: Experience classic ergonomic comfort and precision with mechanical switches and programmable buttons, all wrapped in BLACKPINK's stylish design.

Experience classic ergonomic comfort and precision with mechanical switches and programmable buttons, all wrapped in BLACKPINK's stylish design. Razer Gigantus V2 – Medium – BLACKPINK Edition: Add a pop of BLACKPINK flair to your setup with this smooth and durable mouse mat.

Add a pop of BLACKPINK flair to your setup with this smooth and durable mouse mat. Razer Enki X – BLACKPINK Edition: Designed for those marathon gaming sessions, this chair combines all-day comfort with the iconic pink-and-black aesthetic.

Whether you're leveling up in your favorite game or vibing to BLACKPINK's chart-topping hits, the BLACKPINK X Razer Collection is the ultimate way for BLINKs, gamers, and collectors to play in pink.

Price and Availability

Available in Q2 2026 worldwide (excluding Canada and Japan).

Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless– BLACKPINK Edition: $119.99 USD / €129.99 MSRP

Razer DeathAdder Essential – BLACKPINK Edition: $49.99 USD / €54.99 MSRP

Razer Gigantus V2 – Medium – BLACKPINK Edition: $29.99 USD / €34.99 MSRP

Razer Enki X – BLACKPINK Edition: $499.99 USD

NB: All AUD and NZD Pricing TBC.

So, what do you think? Are you excited about this collaboration? Will you be grabbing any of these items? Let us know in the comments! And, do you think the price points are fair for these exclusive items? We're eager to hear your thoughts!