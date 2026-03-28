BLACKPINK's Lisa Stars in New Netflix Rom-Com! | K-Pop x Hollywood Crossover (2026)

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK's Lisa is on a roll, and her star power is about to explode! Fresh from her captivating appearance in 'The White Lotus', Lisa is gearing up for her next big adventure: a Netflix romantic comedy!

But here's where it gets exciting: Lisa's acting career is taking off after a chance encounter with 'The White Lotus' Executive Producer David Bernad. The two bonded over their mutual admiration for the iconic rom-com 'Notting Hill', and this connection sparked the idea for a brand-new streaming project. It's a true testament to the power of collaboration and shared passions!

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Deadline revealed the news, keeping the plot tightly under wraps, but the creative team is a force to be reckoned with. Comedy genius Katie Silberman, the mastermind behind 'Booksmart' and 'Set It Up', is crafting the script. This is a major leap for Lisa, who only began acting last year, and she's already soaring to the top of the industry.

And Lisa's momentum doesn't stop there. She's also slated to appear in 'Tygo', a spin-off set in the world of 'Extraction'. K-pop's influence is undeniable, and it's not just crossing over into new territories; it's taking over the entertainment industry by storm!

What do you think about Lisa's rapid rise in the acting world? Is this a natural progression for K-pop artists, or is Lisa's talent truly exceptional? Share your thoughts below, and let's discuss the future of K-pop's global impact!

BLACKPINK's Lisa Stars in New Netflix Rom-Com! | K-Pop x Hollywood Crossover (2026)

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