Blackhawks Trade Connor Murphy for 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick (2026)

In a move that’s sure to spark debate among hockey fans, the Chicago Blackhawks have traded a fan-favorite defenseman for a future draft pick—but here’s where it gets controversial: is this a step forward or a sideways shuffle for the team? The Blackhawks announced today that they’ve sent 32-year-old defenseman Connor Murphy to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. As part of the deal, Chicago will retain 50 percent of Murphy’s salary cap hit, a decision that raises questions about the team’s short-term financial strategy versus long-term rebuilding efforts.

Murphy, a stalwart on the Blackhawks’ blue line, has been a consistent performer this season, tallying 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) in 60 games. His four goals tie him for second among Chicago defensemen, and his 87 blocked shots lead the team—a testament to his defensive prowess. But it’s not just the stats that stand out: Murphy’s 800th career NHL game, played on January 30 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, marked a milestone in a career that’s seen him become a respected veteran.

Originally drafted 20th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2011, Murphy joined the Blackhawks in 2017 as part of a trade for Niklas Hjalmarsson. Since then, he’s become a cornerstone of the team, serving as an alternate captain for six seasons (2020-26) and ranking 12th in franchise history among defensemen in games played (547). His departure leaves a void in leadership and experience, which begs the question: Are the Blackhawks sacrificing immediate stability for a future that’s still years away?

And this is the part most people miss: while the 2028 draft pick is a long-term investment, it’s a gamble on a player who may or may not pan out. Meanwhile, Murphy’s 173 career points (47 goals, 126 assists) across 805 NHL games with Arizona and Chicago—plus his four assists in the 2020 postseason—highlight his proven value.

Is this trade a bold step toward rebuilding, or a risky move that undermines the team’s current needs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one trade that’s sure to keep fans talking.