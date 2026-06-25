Blackhawks Shakeup: Analyzing the Dickinson-Dach for Mangiapane Trade (2026)

The Chicago Blackhawks have pulled off a significant trade, sending forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. But here's the twist: this move is about more than just player swaps.

The Core Issue: Rebuilding Strategies and Salary Cap Management

The Blackhawks, currently near the bottom of the league standings, are in the midst of a meticulous rebuild. Dickinson, a 30-year-old pending unrestricted free agent, was a key part of their plans, but his health has been a concern. He's played in 47 games this season, a slight improvement from the 59 games he managed last year. Despite his limited ice time, Dickinson has been a solid contributor, with six goals and 13 points this season. He's also been a shutdown center, often facing off against the opposition's top players, and has been a leader in the locker room.

And this is where it gets interesting: the Oilers, who are aiming to bolster their lineup for a playoff push, acquire a reliable center in Dickinson, who can provide depth and experience. But the Blackhawks also get a valuable asset in Mangiapane, who, despite a recent stint in the AHL, has shown scoring prowess with 35 goals in the 2021-22 season. The Blackhawks now have the flexibility to either buy out Mangiapane, assign him to the minors, or give him a chance to revive his career in Chicago.

The Salary Cap Puzzle

The Blackhawks have been strategic with their salary cap management, retaining 50% of Dickinson's $4.25 million cap hit, which is a significant consideration given their recent trades involving Seth Jones and Connor Murphy. The inclusion of Mangiapane, with his $3.6 million cap hit, was essential for the Oilers to balance the trade, and it provides the Blackhawks with additional cap space to work with.

Draft Pick Bonanza

The Blackhawks have been stockpiling draft picks, with an impressive collection of first and second-round picks in the upcoming drafts. They now have two first-round picks and three second-round picks in 2026, two of each in 2027, and one first and two second-round picks in 2028. This is on top of the 11 first-round and five second-round picks acquired by GM Kyle Davidson in the previous four drafts. The team is clearly focused on building for the future through the draft.

The Verdict

This trade is a win-win for both teams. The Oilers get immediate help for their playoff run, while the Blackhawks gain valuable assets for their long-term plans. But the question remains: will Mangiapane find his scoring touch again, and can the Blackhawks effectively utilize their draft picks to rebuild a championship-caliber team? The answers will unfold in the coming seasons, and it's sure to spark debate among hockey enthusiasts.