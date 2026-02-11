Blackhawks Reassign Sam Rinzel: What's Next for the Young Defender? (2026)

The Blackhawks Reassign Sam Rinzel: A Strategic Move Amidst Team Challenges

By Gabriel Foley (https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/author/gabriel-foley) | February 5, 2026

The Blackhawks have reassigned Sam Rinzel to the AHL, just in time for the Olympic break. This move comes after Rinzel's recent recall to the NHL, where he played three games and scored one goal, seeing a significant increase in ice time compared to his previous NHL stint.

The team's attention turns to the upcoming schedule, with three games left before the break. The focus is on the young defenders, particularly Artyom Levshunov and Wyatt Kaiser, who have been under scrutiny for their performance. Levshunov has struggled in January, allowing 16 goals-against in 15 games, while only managing three points. His partner, Kaiser, has faced 17 goals-against in the same period.

Despite these challenges, Levshunov's ice time has remained steady at 19 minutes per game, indicating the team's continued faith in his abilities. This reassignment provides an opportunity for Rinzel to regain his spot in the NHL lineup, as he had a strong start to his first minor league season, scoring seven points in four games. However, his recent performance has been less impressive, with only three points in the last 15 games, bringing his overall totals to 10 points and a minus-10 in 19 games.

The Blackhawks hope this move will help Rinzel rediscover his form and potentially lift the team out of their recent losing streak. With Rinzel's scoring prowess and Levshunov's defensive challenges, the team is navigating a delicate balance, aiming to strengthen their blue-line and secure a successful season.