Black Oil Scam: How to Avoid Being a Victim | Kent Car Seller's Story (2026)

Beware the Black Oil Scam: A Kent Resident's Story of Deception

In a shocking turn of events, a Kent resident, Jay Cross, has fallen victim to a cunning scam known as the 'black oil scam'. This scam, which has now reached the shores of Kent, involves a calculated and ruthless tactic to deceive unsuspecting car sellers.

Mr. Cross, a 64-year-old resident of Folkestone, shared his harrowing experience with KentOnline, hoping to warn others of this devious scheme. Here's how it unfolded:

"I was contacted by two bearded men who expressed interest in my 2014 Mercedes, valued at £12,000. They visited my home on a Tuesday evening, and from the get-go, something felt off."

The scammers, posing as potential buyers, employed a clever distraction technique. While one man engaged Mr. Cross in conversation, asking to see the boot, the other quietly tampered with the car's engine. They poured used black engine oil into the water reservoir and sprayed it across the engine bay, creating a smokescreen of deception.

"Within minutes, the car started smoking. The pair claimed the engine had blown, demanding £10,000 for a replacement. They opened the reservoir, 'proving' oil had contaminated the cooling system. It was a convincing act."

But here's where it gets controversial: the scammers insisted the car was worthless and pressured Mr. Cross to let them tow it away for free. Feeling harassed and under immense pressure, he eventually paid them £200 just to make them leave.

"I knew something wasn't right, but they were so persuasive and persistent. It became a mental battle. I felt exhausted and ultimately decided to pay them off."

The following day, a technician confirmed the engine was in perfect condition, and the car had recently been serviced with no issues. However, the sprayed oil caused significant damage to Mr. Cross' driveway, with builders estimating a £4,500 repair cost.

This scam is not isolated to Kent. Similar incidents have been reported across the country, with motoring experts warning that it's a well-established scam. The AA spokesperson advised sellers to remain vigilant, bring a friend or relative during transactions, and ensure buyers provide proof of insurance for test drives.

And this is the part most people miss: the importance of reporting any suspicious activity to the police. It's crucial to spread awareness and protect others from falling victim to such scams.

So, Kent residents, stay alert! Share this story and help prevent others from becoming victims. And remember, if something feels off, trust your instincts and seek professional advice.

What are your thoughts on this scam? Have you heard of similar incidents? Let's discuss in the comments and raise awareness together!