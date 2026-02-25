Black Myth: Zhong Kui - PS5 Sequel Confirmed? (2026)

Get ready for a mind-blowing announcement that will leave gamers in awe! The highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed game, Black Myth: Wukong, is seemingly destined for the PS5. But here's where it gets intriguing...

Game Science, the Chinese developer behind the Black Myth series, has officially stated that the upcoming Black Myth: Zhong Kui will release on 'PC and all mainstream console platforms'. While this doesn't explicitly mention the PS5, a recent Sony upload of the Lunar New Year trailer for the game hints at a PS5 version in development. This is a significant revelation, as PlayStation didn't upload the original reveal trailer for Zhong Kui, making this indirect confirmation all the more exciting.

The trailer showcases the game's stunning visuals, with a cooking scene that seamlessly blends with haunting imagery. The art assets are breathtaking, and the attention to detail is remarkable. From the steam rising off the food to the diverse characters, every element contributes to a captivating experience. It's evident that Game Science is raising the bar, building upon the success of Black Myth: Wukong.

Although the trailer is non-canon and doesn't provide a release date, it's a tantalizing glimpse into what's to come. With the game still in development, it's safe to assume that players will be immersed in this mythical world on the PS5 or even the PS6 by the time it's ready.

As Sammy Barker, the seasoned Editor of Push Square, notes, the gaming community can expect a masterpiece in the making. With over 15 years of expertise in the PlayStation universe, Sammy's insights are invaluable. And this is the part most people miss—the game's potential to push the boundaries of storytelling and visual splendor.

But the question remains: Will Black Myth: Zhong Kui live up to the hype and deliver an unforgettable gaming experience? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's discuss the future of this exciting sequel!