BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - 'Name In Blood' Official Music Video | New Album 'Engines Of Demolition' (2026)

Get ready for a heavy dose of rock 'n' roll, because BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is back with a bang!

The Power of BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's New Single

The legendary band has just dropped the official music video for their latest single, 'Name In Blood', and it's a true testament to their enduring legacy. This track is a preview of their upcoming album, 'Engines Of Demolition', set to release on March 27th. With 15 tracks in total, including previously released hits like 'Broken And Blind' and 'The Gallows', this album promises to be a powerhouse of heavy metal.

But here's where it gets controversial... The album also features a tune titled 'Ozzy's Song', which is believed to be a heartfelt tribute to Zakk Wylde's long-time bandmate, the iconic Ozzy Osbourne. This collaboration between the two heavyweights is sure to spark some interesting discussions among fans.

The Creative Process Behind the Music

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In an insightful interview, Zakk Wylde, the mastermind behind BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, shared his songwriting process. He revealed that it all starts with a riff, which inspires the melody and sets the direction for the song. This creative approach has been a driving force behind the band's success, as evidenced by their near-dozen successful studio albums, which have collectively sold millions of copies.

And this is the part most people miss... Zakk also talked about the convenience of having a home studio. He explained how it allows him to capture ideas as they come, without the pressure of a traditional recording studio. This freedom has led to some of the band's most memorable tracks, like 'The Gallows' and 'Lord Humungus', which were born from spontaneous jamming sessions in his weight room.

The Evolution of BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

Formed in 1998 by the charismatic Zakk Wylde, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY has become a force to be reckoned with in the heavy metal scene. Their rise to fame was swift, and they quickly established themselves as a touring juggernaut. With two of their albums, 'Order Of The Black' and 'Catacombs Of The Black Vatican', breaking into the top five on the hard rock album charts, their impact on the genre is undeniable.

Zakk's journey with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY has been an impressive one, especially considering his simultaneous work with Ozzy Osbourne. He has been a part of nearly all of Ozzy's solo albums, except for 'Ordinary Man' in 2020, contributing to classic records like 'No More Tears' and 'Ozzmosis'.

So, what do you think about BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's new single and upcoming album? Are you excited for 'Engines Of Demolition'? Share your thoughts in the comments below! We'd love to hear your opinions on this legendary band's latest offering.