Black Foils Incident: What Caused the High-Speed Collision? (2026)

The recent collision between the Black Foils and DS Automobiles in the ITM NZ SailGP has left the sailing world in shock. But what caused this dramatic incident? It's time to unravel the mystery.

Skipper Peter Burling of the Black Foils team revealed that a crucial moment involved hitting a foil system limit on their port foil, which set off a chain reaction. This limit, a safety feature to prevent issues, was reached as they sailed high on the foil, causing a sudden escalation.

As they approached the first mark, the Black Foils found themselves in a tricky position, sliding sideways and aiming to overtake the Italian boat while the French boat was close behind. Burling's focus was on avoiding the Italians, but the system limit forced a drastic maneuver.

And here's where it gets controversial: Was it human error or a system limitation? Burling insists the boat was functioning as intended, but the limit drastically changed the situation, leaving little room for maneuver. The French team, with limited time and space, couldn't avoid the collision, resulting in a badly injured grinder.

The incident highlights the challenges of sailing these high-performance F50s, even for the world's best sailors. With the SailGP league investigating, the Black Foils await their next race, leaving fans and experts alike debating the fine line between pushing the limits and ensuring safety.

So, was it an inevitable accident or a preventable mistake?