BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing Takes Over UK with Major Acquisition & 2026 Return! (2026)

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing is making significant strides in the UK, having just announced its acquisition of Bad To The Bone (BTTB), the country's longest-standing independent bare knuckle fighting organization. This move represents BKB’s second major acquisition within the UK market and positions it as the leading promotion in terms of fighter roster, video content, and international reach.

“Bad To The Bone has always prioritized the fighters and aimed to present the most thrilling bare knuckle bouts possible,” remarked Stefan Hanks, founder of BTTB. “Teaming up with BKB feels like the ideal next step to further elevate our sport. I take great pride in the legacy we’ve built over the past eight years and am excited to showcase our champions and talent on a global scale with BKB.”

Hanks will continue his journey with BKB, taking on the roles of Chief Operating Officer for the UK and the head matchmaker. Plans are already underway for BKB to host numerous events across the UK in 2026, with prestigious locations including London’s O2 Arena, Wembley Arena, and Manchester Arena.

David Tetreault, the CEO of BKB, shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “Integrating Bad To The Bone is a logical progression for BKB as we expand our global footprint in this sport. Stefan Hanks has established a fighter-centric promotion that has consistently delivered high-quality action and nurtured real talent over the years. We’re eager to bring their rising stars into our Trigon and showcase them at some of the biggest venues available, including The O2, Wembley Arena, and Manchester Arena. With Stefan joining us for the long term, 2026 is set to be our most ambitious year yet—more events, more fights, and more chances to demonstrate why bare knuckle boxing is the most authentic and exhilarating form of combat sports available.”

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