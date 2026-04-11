Bjornfot's TWO Goals Lead Panthers to 5-1 Victory Over Blackhawks | NHL Highlights (Jan 25, 2026) (2026)

The Florida Panthers roared to a commanding 5-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on January 25, 2026, in a game that showcased the Panthers' depth and resilience. But was it a fair result? Let's dive into the action and find out!

The Unlikely Hero: Tobias Bjornfot, the veteran defenseman, stepped into the spotlight with a rare offensive display, netting his first two goals of the season. With only three career goals in seven NHL seasons, his sudden scoring prowess was a delightful surprise for Panthers fans. But is it sustainable? Only time will tell.

The Panthers, riding a wave of momentum, extended their winning streak to three games. Early in the third period, Mackie Samoskevich and Carter Verhaeghe combined to break the deadlock, with Samoskevich's shot sneaking under the goalie's arm. Verhaeghe quickly added another, and the Panthers seemed to have the game in the bag. But here's where it gets interesting...

The Blackhawks' Fightback: Tyler Bertuzzi, a consistent goal-scoring threat, tied the game with just 29.3 seconds left in the second period, silencing the Panthers' crowd. A tense finish was on the cards.

However, the Panthers had other ideas. Despite playing the night before and winning in overtime, they poured in four goals in the third period, showcasing their depth and determination. Sam Reinhart's empty-netter sealed the deal, but the story of the night was Bjornfot's second goal, a slick finish after cruising into the slot.

The Panthers' victory sets up an intriguing matchup against Utah next, while the Blackhawks look to bounce back against Minnesota. Will the Panthers continue their winning ways, or will the Blackhawks find their stride? The NHL season is full of surprises, and this game was no exception!

What's your take on the Panthers' performance? Was it a fair result, or did the Blackhawks deserve better? Share your thoughts and let's spark a hockey-filled discussion!