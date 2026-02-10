Bizarre Yet Beautiful: The Portraits House in Haslingfield - A Unique Property Tour (2026)

A house that appears ordinary from the inside but boasts a bizarre exterior decor has left potential buyers perplexed. This quirky village home, now on the market for £450,000, was restyled by an amateur artist, Robert Petryszak, over a period of four years. The exterior walls are adorned with 139 pieces of artwork on plywood, ranging from portraits of people and animals to still-life featuring flowers. The owner, Mr. Petryszak, who has tagged the house on Google Maps as 'The Portraits House', began painting during the coronavirus lockdown using water-based acrylic and a matte lacquer. He started with a low-key approach, painting behind a fence to avoid disturbing neighbors, and gradually built up the murals row by row. The house has become a local attraction, with people coming to view the artwork. The interior features a music room on the ground floor, a wood burner in the front living room, and a garage with a driveway and a beautiful front garden. The cottage, built over 170 years ago, has had two two-storey extensions added around 30 years ago. All original windows have been replaced with timber double-glazed units, except for the two metal windows on the front. The kitchen floor is tiled, with terracotta flooring throughout most of the downstairs and either carpet or timber boarding upstairs. The large dining room has a table for eight and a French door leading to the garden. The property, marketed by estate agents Emoov, has four bedrooms, two of which are double bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom in one. The home is located in the picturesque village of Haslingfield, just six miles south of Cambridge. One reviewer on Google Maps humorously wondered if the Haslingfield 'Banksy' would strike again. Mr. Petryszak, who is now selling the property after 25 years, expressed his satisfaction with the artwork's impact on the village. He plans to continue painting from live subjects when he feels brave enough. The house's unique exterior has sparked curiosity and attracted attention, becoming a part of the village's fabric.

Bizarre Yet Beautiful: The Portraits House in Haslingfield - A Unique Property Tour (2026)

References

Top Articles
Reviving Tamagotchi: A New Twist to Keep Your Plants Alive
Devon School Closures and Delays: What You Need to Know
Gatineau Police Receive 2,437 Calls About Non-Quebec License Plates in 2025
Latest Posts
Colombian President Petro's Bold Response to Trump's Threats
Nvidia Stock Surge: Apple Partnership & CES 2026 Keynote - Is NVDA a Buy Now?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 6037

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.