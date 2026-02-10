Bizarre Yet Beautiful: The Portraits House in Haslingfield - A Unique Property Tour (2026)

A house that appears ordinary from the inside but boasts a bizarre exterior decor has left potential buyers perplexed. This quirky village home, now on the market for £450,000, was restyled by an amateur artist, Robert Petryszak, over a period of four years. The exterior walls are adorned with 139 pieces of artwork on plywood, ranging from portraits of people and animals to still-life featuring flowers. The owner, Mr. Petryszak, who has tagged the house on Google Maps as 'The Portraits House', began painting during the coronavirus lockdown using water-based acrylic and a matte lacquer. He started with a low-key approach, painting behind a fence to avoid disturbing neighbors, and gradually built up the murals row by row. The house has become a local attraction, with people coming to view the artwork. The interior features a music room on the ground floor, a wood burner in the front living room, and a garage with a driveway and a beautiful front garden. The cottage, built over 170 years ago, has had two two-storey extensions added around 30 years ago. All original windows have been replaced with timber double-glazed units, except for the two metal windows on the front. The kitchen floor is tiled, with terracotta flooring throughout most of the downstairs and either carpet or timber boarding upstairs. The large dining room has a table for eight and a French door leading to the garden. The property, marketed by estate agents Emoov, has four bedrooms, two of which are double bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom in one. The home is located in the picturesque village of Haslingfield, just six miles south of Cambridge. One reviewer on Google Maps humorously wondered if the Haslingfield 'Banksy' would strike again. Mr. Petryszak, who is now selling the property after 25 years, expressed his satisfaction with the artwork's impact on the village. He plans to continue painting from live subjects when he feels brave enough. The house's unique exterior has sparked curiosity and attracted attention, becoming a part of the village's fabric.
Bizarre Yet Beautiful: The Portraits House in Haslingfield - A Unique Property Tour (2026)
