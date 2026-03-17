Bittersweet Victory: Firefighters Save Alexandra but Lose Their Homes (2026)

A bittersweet tale unfolds for the brave volunteer firefighters of Alexandra, where victory came at a heavy cost. As the Longwood bushfire raged, these heroes fought tirelessly to save their town, only to return and find their homes reduced to ashes.

The battle against the blaze lasted an exhausting 30 hours, with crews forced to make a final stand in Alexandra, their last line of defense. While they managed to shield the town center, the surrounding areas bore the brunt of the fire's fury, with numerous homes succumbing to the flames.

Murrundindi Mayor and resident, Damien Gallagher, paints a grim picture. "Some streets are completely devastated, with not a single house spared," he laments. "The hills are shrouded in black, but miraculously, the township itself survived." However, the cost is high, with many homes and livelihoods lost.

Gallagher himself was on the front lines, fighting alongside the CFA (Country Fire Authority) from Thursday onwards. His crew's valiant efforts at Longwood East, Ruffy, and Terip Terip couldn't prevent the fire's relentless march. On Friday, they faced an even greater challenge, trying to stop the fire from crossing the Maroondah Highway, but the conditions were unforgiving, and the fire leapt across, threatening more towns.

"The intensity was overwhelming," Gallagher recalls. "Dozens of trucks fought valiantly, but the fire's strength was too much. We had to retreat, first from Alexandra, then further away. It was a wave of emotion, knowing we were defending our own homes, and yet, we struggled."

At 6 pm, the crew drove down a familiar street in Alexandra, only to discover the worst had happened. "The driver's house was gone," Gallagher shares. "It's a heart-wrenching sight, seeing a familiar home reduced to ruins. Many in our community woke up to a harsh new reality."

Even those who managed to save their homes faced challenges. "One of our group officers, responsible for coordinating the response, lost his property. We're hearing similar stories, of people who defended their homes but had to find shelter elsewhere."

Gallagher's own rural property narrowly escaped the fire's grasp, but many of his neighbors weren't as fortunate. "Our home stands, but the fire came perilously close. All our fencing and pasture is gone, but we're grateful for the small mercies. Over the road, a neighbor's home didn't make it."

This story highlights the resilience and sacrifice of our volunteer firefighters. While they saved Alexandra's town center, the personal losses they endured are a stark reminder of the devastating impact of bushfires.

And this is the part most people miss: the emotional toll on these heroes, who risk it all to protect their communities. It's a controversial topic, but one we must address. What are your thoughts? Do you think we do enough to support our volunteer firefighters? Let's spark a conversation in the comments.