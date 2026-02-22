BitMine (BMNR) Makes Record-Breaking ETH Purchase in 2026: What It Means for Ethereum & Crypto (2026)

BitMine (BMNR), the largest Ethereum treasury firm, has made a significant move by purchasing over 40,000 ETH last week, bringing its total holdings to over 2 million tokens. This substantial purchase comes on the heels of a key shareholder vote, granting the company the ability to raise capital more freely. The firm's holdings now represent 3.52% of the total ether supply, with a total value of nearly $117 million at current prices. BitMine's rapid accumulation has contributed to congestion on the Ethereum staking network, where the wait time to become a new validator has reached 54 days. The company anticipates generating over $400 million in annual pre-tax income on its ether holdings, according to Chairman Tom Lee. This move has positioned BitMine as a significant player in the Ethereum ecosystem, with a focus on staking and yield generation. However, the firm's aggressive accumulation has also sparked discussions about the potential impact on the network's congestion and the broader implications for Ethereum's future.