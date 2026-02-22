BitMine (BMNR), the largest Ethereum treasury firm, has made a significant move by purchasing over 40,000 ETH last week, bringing its total holdings to over 2 million tokens. This substantial purchase comes on the heels of a key shareholder vote, granting the company the ability to raise capital more freely. The firm's holdings now represent 3.52% of the total ether supply, with a total value of nearly $117 million at current prices. BitMine's rapid accumulation has contributed to congestion on the Ethereum staking network, where the wait time to become a new validator has reached 54 days. The company anticipates generating over $400 million in annual pre-tax income on its ether holdings, according to Chairman Tom Lee. This move has positioned BitMine as a significant player in the Ethereum ecosystem, with a focus on staking and yield generation. However, the firm's aggressive accumulation has also sparked discussions about the potential impact on the network's congestion and the broader implications for Ethereum's future.
BitMine (BMNR) Makes Record-Breaking ETH Purchase in 2026: What It Means for Ethereum & Crypto (2026)
References
- https://www.coindesk.com/business/2026/01/26/bitmine-the-largest-ethereum-treasury-makes-biggest-ether-purchase-of-2026
- https://www.tradingview.com/news/cointelegraph:93fe3dba8094b:0-bitcoin-vs-gold-key-differences-that-could-position-btc-for-a-big-rally/
Top Articles
Friday Night Footy: Warriors vs Dolphins & Tigers vs Panthers | Pre-Season Highlights
Unlikely Hero: Boxing Coach's Mission to Rescue ISIS Brides
Bitcoin's Future: $68K Milestone and Geopolitical Impact
Latest Posts
Isle of Wight Travel and Traffic: Your Friday Update
Urgent Search for Missing Woman, 64, Last Seen Four Days Ago Near Pub in Town
Recommended Articles
- Matthieu Jalibert's Injury: France's Backline Reshuffle Explained
- Cavs vs Thunder: Who Will Come Out on Top Without Their Stars?
- The Rise of AI-Generated Trot: A New Twist on an Old Genre
- Daniel Jeremiah Ranks Garrett Nussmeier as 3rd Round NFL Draft Prospect After Senior Bowl
- Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington 2: Full Fight Recap | Sandy Ryan Wins Super-Lightweight Title
- Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington 2 - Full Fight Highlights | Sandy Ryan Wins WBC Title
- Trump's Tariff Tantrum: 15% Global Tax After Supreme Court Loss
- Six Nations Rugby: Scotland's Thrilling Comeback Win Over Wales | Russell's Masterclass
- Air Jordan March 2024 Releases: Teyana Taylor & Virgil Abloh Collaborations | Hype Sneaker News
- JPMorgan Admits Closing Trump's Accounts After Jan. 6: Debanking Explained
- Cape York Man's Traffic Conviction Overturned: Magistrate's Bias and Errors Exposed
- Ant & Dec's New Golf Adventure: A Hole In One!
- Bill Maher Calls Trump a 'Karen' Over SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Meltdown | Real Time Highlights
- Artemis II Delay? NASA Battles to Roll Back and Rework the Moon Mission
- Air Jordan March 2024 Releases: Teyana Taylor & Virgil Abloh Collaborations | Hype Sneaker News
- Ant & Dec's New Golf Adventure: A Hole In One!
- Bill Self Postgame Interview: Kansas Falls to Cincinnati | Full Press Conference
- Measles Alert: Two Flights on High Alert Amid Deadly Outbreak!
- Police Officer Sacked: The Impact of Offensive Language
- Woody's Bald Spot in Toy Story 5 Trailer: Aging Toys and New Adventures
- National Lottery Results: Lotto & Thunderball Winning Numbers for February 21, 2026
- Claire Curzan Breaks Own NCAA, American Records With 1:46.09 200 Backstroke
- Ant & Dec's New Golf Adventure: A Hole In One!
- Measles Alert: Two Flights on High Alert Amid Deadly Outbreak!
- Bill Self Postgame Presser: KU's Loss to Cincinnati
- Apple CarPlay Video Playback: Everything You Need to Know (iOS 26.4 Update)
- Patriotic Media in 250th Anniversary Fever: FCC's Pledge America Campaign Explained
- Bass Pro Tour Stage 2 Knockout Round: Intense Fishing Action on Lake Hartwell
- SOMBR Joins the BRIT Awards 2026 Lineup: Gen Z's Rockstar Takes the Stage
- Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Iconic Models and Their Stories
- How Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto Fixed the Skipper’s Adventure Mug Error (Replacement Details)
- Canada Wins Olympic Gold in Men's Curling: Overcoming Cheating Allegations
- Man of Many’s Staff Favourites: Barbour Beaufort Jacket, Tim Tam Choc Mint, & Authentic Thai Food
- Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington 2 - Full Fight Highlights | Sandy Ryan Wins WBC Title
- Britain's Got Talent 2026: Liverpool Dance Group Stuns Judges and Fans
- Patriotic Media in 250th Anniversary Fever: FCC's Pledge America Campaign Explained
- Man of Many’s Staff Favourites: Barbour Beaufort Jacket, Tim Tam Choc Mint, & Authentic Thai Food
- Unveiling the Secrets of Car Photography: A Guide to Capturing Stunning Instagram Shots
- Claire Curzan Breaks Own NCAA, American Records With 1:46.09 200 Backstroke
- Coventry City's Away Win: Player Ratings and Highlights
- 1980s Newfoundland Lobster Tags Found in Scottish Plastic Trash: A Global Pollution Wake-Up Call
- Australian Businesses Owed Billions in Refunds After Trump Tariffs struck Down
- Klæbo makes Olympic history: 6 golds at a single Winter Games | 50K Mass Start Win
- Matthieu Jalibert's Injury: France's Backline Reshuffle Explained
- Artemis II Delay? NASA Battles to Roll Back and Rework the Moon Mission
- Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Iconic Models and Their Stories
- Artemis II Delay? NASA Battles to Roll Back and Rework the Moon Mission
- Patriotic Media in 250th Anniversary Fever: FCC's Pledge America Campaign Explained
- Police Officer Sacked: The Impact of Offensive Language
- Finland vs Slovakia Olympics Bronze Medal Game Highlights | 6-1 Victory & Top Plays
- The Rise of AI-Generated Trot: A New Twist on an Old Genre
- Artemis II Delay? NASA Battles to Roll Back and Rework the Moon Mission
- Notre Dame's Fight for Survival: ACC Tournament on the Line
- Sydney Police Hunt: Kidnapping, Car Fires, and a Mysterious Video
- Unveiling WWE's Creative Evolution: A Look at the 2026 Process
- The Evolution of Trot Music: From Colonial Korea to AI-Generated Remixes
- 1980s Newfoundland Lobster Tags Found in Scottish Plastic Trash: A Global Pollution Wake-Up Call
- Police Officer Sacked: The Impact of Offensive Language
- Princess Andre's Five-Word Comment on Mom Katie Price's Marriage
- Wigan Warriors Dominate Hull FC in Super League Showdown
- Man of Many’s Staff Favourites: Barbour Beaufort Jacket, Tim Tam Choc Mint, & Authentic Thai Food
- Ant & Dec's New Golf Adventure: A Hole In One!
- Canada's Public Service: Not Enough Workstations for 4-Day Office Return?
- Woody's Bald Spot in Toy Story 5 Trailer: Aging Toys and New Adventures
- IBF Title Fight Canceled: Richardson Hitchins' Illness Derails Duarte Showdown
- Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington 2 - Full Fight Highlights | Sandy Ryan Wins WBC Title
- Carlos Alcaraz's Dominant Performance: 50-Minute Victory at Qatar Open
- Claire Curzan Breaks Own NCAA, American Records With 1:46.09 200 Backstroke
- Britain's Got Talent: Viewers React to Royal Tribute Drone Performance
- How to Take Killer Car Photos for Instagram: Gear, Angles, & Emotion Tips from a Pro
- Aaron Judge Smashes 2 Home Runs in Spring Debut! Yankees Star Ready for WBC 2026
- Finland vs Slovakia Olympics Bronze Medal Game Highlights | 6-1 Victory & Top Plays
- Coventry City's Away Win: Player Ratings and Highlights
- Man of Many’s Staff Favourites: Barbour Beaufort Jacket, Tim Tam Choc Mint, & Authentic Thai Food
- Man of Many’s Staff Favourites: Barbour Beaufort Jacket, Tim Tam Choc Mint, & Authentic Thai Food
- Jacob Bridgeman's 6-Shot Lead Over Rory McIlroy at Genesis Invitational 2026
- Police Officer Sacked: The Impact of Offensive Language
- Air Jordan March 2024 Releases: Teyana Taylor & Virgil Abloh Collaborations | Hype Sneaker News
- UFC Houston Prelims: Strickland vs Hernandez | Fight Results, Highlights & Interviews
- Ant & Dec's New Golf Adventure: A Hole In One!
- Padres 2026 WBC Absences: A Smart Rebuild After 2023 Setback
- Chicago White Sox Spring Training 2026: Early Hitter Evaluations - Murakami, Montgomery & More!
- Measles Alert: Two Flights on High Alert Amid Deadly Outbreak!
- Dodgers vs Angels: Spring Training Highlights | Shohei Ohtani, Hyeseong Kim, and More!
- Jacob Bridgeman's 6-Shot Lead Over Rory McIlroy at Genesis Invitational 2026
- Patriotic Media in 250th Anniversary Fever: FCC's Pledge America Campaign Explained
- Klæbo makes Olympic history: 6 golds at a single Winter Games | 50K Mass Start Win
- Why the Jaguars' Liam Coen and James Gladstone Skipped the NFL Scouting Combine
- Notre Dame's Fight for Survival: ACC Tournament on the Line
- IBF Title Fight Canceled: Richardson Hitchins' Illness Derails Duarte Showdown
- IBF Title Fight Canceled: Richardson Hitchins' Illness Derails Duarte Showdown
- Artemis II Delay? NASA Battles to Roll Back and Rework the Moon Mission
- Patriotic Media in 250th Anniversary Fever: FCC's Pledge America Campaign Explained
- Bill Self Postgame Presser: KU's Loss to Cincinnati
- Tkachuk Brothers' Locker Room Brawl: USA vs Slovakia Olympic Hockey Incident
- NASA Delays Artemis II Lunar Mission: What Went Wrong? | March Launch Scrapped
- Man City vs Newcastle | Haaland Returns | Foden Benched | Premier League Preview
- EastEnders Shock Return! Clare Bates is Back After 18 Years - Emotional Nigel Dementia Storyline
- Hawaii vs Wichita State Baseball Series: Game 3 Postponed Due to Weather
- Bill Self Postgame Interview: Kansas Falls to Cincinnati | Full Press Conference
Article information
Author: Duncan Muller
Last Updated:
Views: 5961
Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)
Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Duncan Muller
Birthday: 1997-01-13
Address: Apt. 505 914 Phillip Crossroad, O'Konborough, NV 62411
Phone: +8555305800947
Job: Construction Agent
Hobby: Shopping, Table tennis, Snowboarding, Rafting, Motor sports, Homebrewing, Taxidermy
Introduction: My name is Duncan Muller, I am a enchanting, good, gentle, modern, tasty, nice, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.