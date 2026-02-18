Bitcoin vs. Gold: Is Now the Time to Buy BTC? (2026)

Bitcoin's Rocky Road: Is Now the Time to Buy?

Bitcoin's value plummeted against gold in January, but is this a golden opportunity?

The Bitcoin vs. gold debate is heating up, with analysts presenting a compelling case for Bitcoin's potential. Data reveals that Bitcoin reached a record low compared to gold, a level that historically signaled significant market bottoms. This has led some analysts to believe that Bitcoin is a more attractive investment than it was before the 2015-2017 bull run.

But here's where it gets controversial: not everyone is convinced. Some analysts warn that a shift from gold to Bitcoin is not a certainty. Bitcoin's recent performance has been overshadowed by gold's impressive gains, with Bitcoin dropping 18% in the past year while gold prices doubled. Analyst Benjamin Cowen argues that Bitcoin's downtrend might persist, and the anticipated rotation from precious metals may not materialize as quickly as some hope.

However, proponents of Bitcoin's potential, like analyst Michaël van de Poppe, assert that the current situation presents a better buying opportunity than in 2017. They point to historical data, such as the 11,800% price surge after a similar low in 2015, as evidence of Bitcoin's resilience.

And this is the part most people miss: despite the market's skepticism, Bitcoin long-term holders are quietly accumulating. On-chain data indicates that long-term holders, those holding BTC for over 155 days, increased their holdings during the January sell-off. This trend has historically preceded the formation of robust BTC market bottoms.

So, is Bitcoin a better bet than gold? The debate rages on. While some analysts predict a gradual rotation from gold to Bitcoin, others remain cautious.