Bitcoin vs. Gold: Is a Massive BTC Rally Coming in 2026? (2026)

Bitcoin's Future: Is a Price Surge on the Horizon?

Bitcoin's value relative to gold has reached an unprecedented low, sparking a crucial question: Will this lead to a significant shift in investor sentiment and a potential BTC price rebound?

Here's the intriguing part: Bitcoin's current undervaluation against gold is at a record level, a situation that has historically signaled major turning points for BTC. This has investors wondering if a similar trend will play out in 2026.

The Z-score, a metric derived from the BTC-XAU ratio, has revealed a reading below -2, indicating that Bitcoin is trading significantly lower than its historical average against gold. This is an extremely rare occurrence and has only happened once before on record.

But here's where it gets controversial: The analyst Julius, who developed the BTC/Gold Power-Law bands and Z-score oscillator, confidently asserts, "Everything points to Bitcoin massively outperforming Gold in the near future." This bold prediction is based on historical patterns where similar undervaluations led to substantial BTC price increases.

For instance, in November 2022, a similar undervaluation preceded a remarkable 150% BTC price surge over the next year. And in March 2020, Bitcoin's price skyrocketed by over 1,170% after a similar signal.

The plot thickens: Historical data also suggests that Bitcoin's most significant price surges tend to follow gold bull markets. In previous cycles, BTC's parabolic phases began after gold had already shown strong upward momentum, resulting in substantial BTC gains.

Multiple analysts are now forecasting BTC to reach the $200,000 to $300,000 range by the end of 2026, a prediction that aligns with the historical pattern.

As the financial world eagerly awaits Bitcoin's next move, one thing is clear: the cryptocurrency market is poised for a potential game-changing shift. Will Bitcoin's price soar, or is this a controversial prediction that will spark debate? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

