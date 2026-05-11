Crypto treasuries are on a buying spree, outpacing Bitcoin's supply by a ratio of 3-to-1. Over the past six months, corporate digital asset treasuries have added a net 260,000 Bitcoin to their balance sheets, while Bitcoin miners have only mined around 82,000 coins. This growth highlights the steady expansion of corporate exposure to Bitcoin. But here's where it gets controversial: the lion's share of this 1.2 million BTC is held by Michael Saylor's Strategy, which currently holds 687,410 BTC, or 60% of the total, worth around $65.5 billion. This raises questions about the potential impact of Bitcoin ETFs on the supply-demand dynamic. If the inflow trend continues this year, Bitcoin's price could go parabolic, as ETFs have been buying more than 100% of the new supply. However, the current data shows a mixed start to 2026 for spot BTC ETFs, with net inflows of just over $500 million. So, what do you think? Do you agree or disagree with this controversial interpretation? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Bitcoin Supply Shock: Corporate Treasuries Outpace Mining 3-to-1! (2026 Update) (2026)
References
- https://www.tradingview.com/news/cryptonews:ef474627f094b:0-2025-ended-in-red-bitcoin-etfs-bled-348m-on-final-trading-day/
- https://www.tradingview.com/news/cointelegraph:607951bf4094b:0-crypto-treasury-buying-outpaces-bitcoin-supply-at-3-to-1/
- https://www.tradingview.com/news/u_today:30762b7d9094b:0-xrp-bulls-most-easily-baited-traders-i-ve-ever-seen-says-peter-brandt/
- https://www.tradingview.com/news/u_today:f5c1cd225094b:0-long-term-bitcoin-holders-finally-stop-selling/
- https://www.tradingview.com/news/newsbtc:48724e917094b:0-ethereum-price-rips-higher-by-8-forcing-bears-to-reassess/
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