Bitcoin's 80% Crashes Are OVER? Fidelity's Bold Prediction! (2026)

Could Bitcoin's days of dramatic 80% crashes be behind us? Fidelity Digital Assets thinks so, and their recent analysis is turning heads in the crypto world. In a thought-provoking research note titled Is Bitcoin’s Four-Year Cycle Over?, analyst Zack Wainwright presents a compelling case that Bitcoin’s market dynamics have fundamentally shifted. But here's where it gets controversial: Fidelity argues that the familiar boom-and-bust cycle, marked by staggering 80% drawdowns, might no longer be the norm. Is this wishful thinking, or a new reality?

Wainwright’s core argument is simple yet powerful: Bitcoin is no longer the niche asset it once was. With a market cap soaring to an all-time high of $2.5 trillion by October 2025, deeper liquidity, and more stable volatility, Bitcoin has evolved into a mature asset class. But is this maturity enough to shield it from its historically wild swings? Fidelity points out that even as Bitcoin’s price hit record highs above $126,000, volatility has been decreasing—a stark contrast to previous cycles.

And this is the part most people miss: Fidelity’s analysis hinges on two key pillars. First, the nature of Bitcoin’s demand has changed. Institutional players, including 49 public companies holding over 1 million BTC (more than 5% of the circulating supply), have become major stakeholders. Since Q1 2020, these companies have consistently increased their holdings, with only one exception when Tesla sold a significant portion in Q2 2022. Does this institutional backing signal a new era of stability, or is it just a temporary trend?

Second, the rise of Bitcoin ETFs has reshaped the landscape. Launched in January 2024, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively held nearly 1.3 million BTC by January 2026, accounting for about 6.4% of the circulating supply. The category leader amassed over $75 billion in assets under management in less than two years—a pace that outstrips even gold’s flagship ETF, GLD, which took nearly seven years to reach the same milestone. Are ETFs the game-changer Bitcoin needed, or are they just another speculative tool?

Together, public companies and ETFs now hold nearly 12% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, with most of this growth occurring after 2023. Fidelity argues this structural shift in demand could reduce the severity of future drawdowns. But is this enough to break the cycle of 80% crashes?

Fidelity also highlights Bitcoin’s “notably stable” behavior across various on-chain metrics. For instance, the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio has remained around two times the realized value during the bull market, rather than spiking to four to six times as in previous cycles. Is this a sign of a more rational market, or just a lull before the storm?

To drive the point home, Fidelity introduces its new “Profit to Volatility Ratio,” which has stayed above 0.015 since late 2023—the longest period of stability in Bitcoin’s history. Even during a February 2026 downturn that pushed BTC below $70,000, the ratio held firm. Does this metric prove Bitcoin’s newfound stability, or is it too early to celebrate?

Fidelity’s conclusion is cautiously optimistic: while volatility won’t disappear, the era of cycle-ending wipeouts may be fading. Instead of dramatic crashes, the next phase could bring slower, more methodical repricing—higher over time, but with fewer cliff-edge resets. Is this the future of Bitcoin, or just a bold prediction?

As of press time, BTC was trading at $66,677. But the real question remains: Has Bitcoin truly outgrown its volatile past, or are we just at the beginning of a new chapter? What do you think? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this divisive topic!