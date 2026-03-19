Bitcoin's $100K Comeback: Is It a Trap? Bollinger Bands and Death Cross Warning (2026)

Bitcoin's Six-Figure Triumph: A Double-Edged Sword?

Bitcoin is on the cusp of reaching the six-figure mark once more, a feat that has crypto bulls buzzing with excitement. But beneath the surface, a technical conundrum unfolds, as indicated by the Bollinger Bands. The 20-week moving average, a pivotal point within the Bollinger Bands, currently hovers at $100,000 per BTC, presenting a formidable resistance barrier.

The challenge Bitcoin faces is not merely a matter of breaking through this resistance. Since October, the cryptocurrency has grappled with this very obstacle, encountering heightened volatility and diminished trading volume. This struggle is further compounded by the emergence of a potential 'death cross' involving two critical weekly moving averages: the 23-week and the 50-week. This rare crossover, signifying a significant market shift, could keep Bitcoin below six figures for an extended period, contrary to bulls' expectations.

A Triple Barrier to Overcome

The daily chart reveals an additional layer of resistance: the 200-day moving average, positioned just above $99,000. This adds pressure to an already tense market, compressing price movements into a triple-layered resistance zone. As investors eagerly anticipate a surge to $107,000 or even the post-ETF target of $124,000, the historical context serves as a reminder that the initial encounter with the Bollinger Bands' midband post-correction is often fraught with challenges and may not always result in a successful breakthrough.

Bitcoin's Potential Breakthrough

Despite these obstacles, Bitcoin may still defy expectations and surge through these resistance levels. However, if it does, it will be an achievement against the odds, not in line with the prevailing trend lines. This scenario underscores the complexity of the cryptocurrency market, where technical indicators and historical patterns intertwine to create a dynamic and unpredictable landscape.