Bitcoin Price Analysis: Is BTC Undervalued? CVDD Model Insights (2026)

Is Bitcoin Really Undervalued? Why This Cycle Might Be Different—And What It Means for Investors

Bitcoin’s recent sideways movement has left many scratching their heads. Since late November, the cryptocurrency has been stuck in a holding pattern, unable to decide whether to climb higher or plunge lower. After failing to maintain momentum above its October 2025 highs, Bitcoin has entered a broad trading range, reflecting growing uncertainty among investors. Some see this pause as a potential launching pad for the next rally, while others are wary, pointing to historical bear market patterns as a cautionary tale. But here’s where it gets controversial: could this cycle be fundamentally different from the ones that came before?

According to a report by leading analyst Axel Adler, Bitcoin’s current drawdown from its October peak is relatively mild compared to past cycles. The Bitcoin Bear Market Correction Drawdowns chart, which compares drawdown depths since 2011, reveals a striking contrast. In the ongoing 2025+ cycle, the drawdown sits at around −27%, with the maximum correction reaching approximately −33%. That’s a far cry from the brutal declines of previous bear markets: the 2011 cycle plummeted by −92%, the 2013–2015 and 2017–2018 cycles saw drawdowns near −82%, and the 2021–2022 bear market bottomed out at around −75%.

Why the Difference? This relative resilience could signal a structural shift in Bitcoin’s market dynamics. The rise of spot ETFs and institutional capital may be acting as shock absorbers, dampening volatility and softening corrections. However, Adler warns that the current bear phase is still in its early stages. It’s too soon to declare that Bitcoin has entered a new era where deep drawdowns are a thing of the past. And this is the part most people miss: while the market may feel calmer, the underlying structure remains fragile.

Bitcoin’s Valuation: Are We Near a Bottom? Adler turns to the Cumulative Value Days Destroyed (CVDD) model for deeper insights. This long-term on-chain valuation framework tracks periods when older, long-held coins are spent—a behavior historically tied to major market transitions and macro bottoms. The CVDD chart plots Bitcoin’s price against key valuation bands, including the base CVDD level and its 5x and 10x multiples. Currently trading near $91,000, Bitcoin sits roughly 2x above the base CVDD, estimated at around $46,600. This zone typically aligns with bear market bottom formation phases, not full capitulation events. In past cycles, deep undervaluation and panic selling occurred when prices approached or briefly dipped below the base CVDD level.

The fact that Bitcoin remains well above this fundamental support suggests we’re not yet in a true capitulation regime. Long-term holders appear to be holding strong, and selling pressure from older coins is relatively contained. As Adler notes, the base CVDD level continues to act as a long-term structural floor for the asset. But here’s the question: does this mean Bitcoin is overvalued, or is the market simply evolving?

Technical Analysis: Consolidation or Correction? Bitcoin’s price continues to trade in a tight range between $90,000 and $91,000 following the sharp sell-off from October’s highs. This zone has served as a short-term equilibrium after the breakdown from above $100,000, but the broader technical structure remains weak. The price is still below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, both of which are sloping downward—a clear sign that the dominant trend has shifted from bullish to corrective.

The recent bounce from December’s lows near $86,000 lacked strong follow-through, indicating cautious demand rather than aggressive buying. While buyers have managed to defend higher lows in the short term, each upside attempt has been capped near the descending moving averages, highlighting persistent overhead resistance. Volume has also declined during this consolidation phase, signaling a lack of conviction from both bulls and bears.

From a market structure perspective, Bitcoin appears to be forming a basing pattern rather than initiating a reversal. Holding above the $88,000–$90,000 support zone is critical to avoid a deeper retracement toward the mid-$80,000s. However, a sustained recovery would require a decisive reclaim of the $95,000–$98,000 region, where key moving averages converge. The current price action is best interpreted as consolidation within a broader corrective phase, not the start of a new uptrend.

The Million-Dollar Question: What’s Next for Bitcoin? As Bitcoin hovers in this uncertain range, investors are left wondering: is this the calm before the storm, or a new normal for the cryptocurrency? The shallow drawdown and Bitcoin’s position above key CVDD valuation bands suggest we’re still in the early stages of a bear cycle, not a fully developed market bottom. But with institutional capital and ETFs reshaping the landscape, could the rules of the game be changing? What do you think? Is Bitcoin undervalued, overvalued, or simply in uncharted territory? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate you won’t want to miss.