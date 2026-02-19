Bitcoin Mining Crisis: Winter Storms Cause 12% Hashrate Drop (2026)

Bitcoin is experiencing a significant downturn, with its hashrate plummeting by 12%—the most considerable decline since the aftermath of China's mining ban. This sudden drop has raised concerns among investors and miners alike.

On January 31, 2026, at 8:30 p.m., it became evident that Bitcoin mining activities had reached a critical low, triggered by a harsh winter storm sweeping across the United States. This severe weather forced numerous large-scale mining operations to scale back their activities, resulting in a notable decrease in the network's hashrate, overall production, and miner profitability.

Since November 11, Bitcoin's total network hashrate has declined approximately 12%, marking the most significant downturn since October 2021, a period when the network was still recovering from the extensive mining ban imposed by China. As of now, the hashrate has dropped to about 970 exahashes per second, which is the lowest it has been since September 2025, according to data from CryptoQuant.

The situation worsened this week, with extreme weather conditions disrupting the power supply in essential U.S. mining regions. Several publicly traded mining companies were compelled to halt their operations temporarily to safeguard their infrastructures and comply with requests for grid curtailment. This decision exacerbated an ongoing trend, which began as Bitcoin's value decreased from its record high of $126,000 toward the $100,000 threshold late last year.

This sharp decline in hashrate has had immediate repercussions on miners' financial health. Daily revenue from Bitcoin mining fell dramatically from approximately $45 million on January 22 to a yearly low of $28 million just two days later. Although there has been a slight recovery, bringing revenue back up to around $34 million, this figure still significantly lags behind recent averages, illustrating the impact of reduced network activity and declining Bitcoin prices.

The production statistics are equally alarming. Output from the largest publicly listed miners dropped from 77 Bitcoin daily to a mere 28 Bitcoin during the same timeframe. Additionally, production from smaller miners fell from 403 Bitcoin to 209 Bitcoin, leading to a sharp decline in total network output.

In the past 30 days, publicly listed miners reported a production decrease of 48 Bitcoin, the steepest drop since May 2024, shortly after the previous halving event. Meanwhile, non-public miners experienced a production decline of 215 Bitcoin, marking their most significant fall since July 2024.

The profitability landscape for Bitcoin miners has also worsened, putting additional strain on this energy-intensive industry. CryptoQuant’s Miner Profit and Loss Sustainability Index has sunk to 21, the lowest level recorded since November 2024. This metric indicates that a growing number of miners are struggling to cover their operational costs, despite several downward adjustments in mining difficulty over recent epochs.

Although the mining difficulty has lessened due to machines being taken offline, this relief has not been sufficient to counteract the downward pressure from falling Bitcoin prices and operational challenges. If the hashrate remains suppressed, it is anticipated that the network may see further difficulty reductions in the upcoming weeks, potentially providing some financial relief.

At this moment, the data highlights one of the toughest periods for Bitcoin miners since the significant reset that occurred following the ban in China more than four years ago. The question remains: what will it take for the mining industry to recover? How can miners adapt to these challenging conditions, and what strategies could lead to a resurgence in profitability? We invite you to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments.