Bitcoin Long-Term Holders: Selling Spree Over? | Crypto Market Analysis (2026)

Imagine the moment when long-term Bitcoin holders finally hit pause on their selling spree—this shift could signal a turning point in the market. According to VanEck's expert, Matthew Sigel, these seasoned investors have transitioned from being net sellers to actually accumulating more coins. In fact, this may mark the end of their biggest selling wave since 2019, hinting at a possible change in market dynamics.

Earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday peak of approximately $89,201, as reported by CoinGecko, demonstrating a significant price movement that caught many off guard.

Now, let's dive into the big picture: what does this mean for Bitcoin's future? Central to this analysis is a chart shared by Sigel, which shows the 30-day change in supply held by Long-Term Holders (LTHs). In blockchain terminology, LTHs are typically defined as entities that have kept their coins for at least 155 days—long enough to suggest they are more than casual traders.

This chart uses color and positioning to tell us what LTHs are doing. When the bars turn blue and rise above zero, it indicates these holders are actively buying and accumulating coins—in other words, they're increasing their stash. Typically, such behavior happens during bear markets or periods of price correction. Conversely, when these bars are red and dip below zero, it shows that LTHs are selling off their holdings—usually during bullish phases when prices are high.

What's interesting is that LTHs often do the opposite of the general retail investors. While retail traders tend to panic and sell in fear, LTHs generally buy when the market is fearful and sell when everyone is greedy.

In this particular snapshot, an arrow points to the end of a period characterized by intense profit-taking by LTHs. This suggests they have largely finished offloading their coins at current levels. When these major holders cease selling, it reduces a significant source of downward pressure on the price, especially if overall demand remains stable or grows. Fewer big sellers mean there's greater room for Bitcoin to rally if buyers stay engaged.

Historically, after such heavy selling phases, markets often see a period of consolidation or a phase where investors begin to accumulate again, marked by the return of the supply levels to the zero line.

Despite these recent movements, Bitcoin has experienced a 5.19% decline year-to-date. Interestingly, history shows that during past years when Bitcoin ended in the red, the subsequent year typically saw strong gains—with an average annual return of approximately 124.5%. However, as noted by crypto investor Mike Novogratz, we might need to see Bitcoin reclaim the $100,000 mark before bulls can confidently declare a bullish trend.

And so, the question remains: Is this shift by long-term holders a sign of an upcoming rally, or just a temporary pause? Do you believe Bitcoin can break through the $100,000 threshold convincingly? Share your thoughts and join the discussion below—because in the ever-evolving world of crypto, every insight counts.