Bitcoin ETFs Crash: $817M Pulled as BTC Hits 9-Month Low – Is the Bottom In? (2026)

Bitcoin's Turbulent Ride: A $817M ETF Bleed and a 9-Month Low - Is the Storm Passing?

The Bitcoin market experienced a significant shakeup on January 29th, with spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) taking a massive hit. Investors pulled out a staggering $817.87 million in a single day, sending shockwaves through the crypto world. This reversal was one of the largest of the year, and it raises questions about the future of Bitcoin's price and the market's stability.

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite this substantial withdrawal, the cumulative net inflows since the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs remain impressive, totaling $55.52 billion. This figure showcases the market's resilience and growth, even amidst the recent volatility.

Let's dive into the details. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust, the largest product by assets, held strong with $64.90 billion, but it also led the day's withdrawals, recording $317.81 million in net outflows. Fidelity's FBTC followed suit with $168.05 million in outflows, yet it still maintains substantial cumulative inflows of $11.27 billion and total assets of $16.10 billion.

Grayscale's GBTC, which has been on a redemption streak, reported a daily outflow of $119.44 million. Since its conversion to an ETF, GBTC has seen cumulative net outflows of $25.70 billion, but it still holds a significant $13.42 billion in assets.

The trend of outflows was not isolated to these major players. Bitwise BITB lost $88.88 million, ARK 21Shares ARKB lost $71.58 million, and other funds like VanEck and Invesco also experienced smaller drops. Interestingly, some minor ETFs recorded zero flows, indicating a temporary lull in activity.

This heavy daily pullback followed a volatile January, with strong inflows early in the month, including a notable $840 million on January 14th. However, sentiment took a rapid turn for the worse, with ETFs recording large outflows on multiple days, totaling $708.71 million on January 21st and $483.38 million on January 20th.

The weekly trend was undeniably negative, with nearly $1 billion in net outflows for the week ending January 29th. January as a whole ended with estimated net outflows of $1.1 billion, mirroring the December 2025 market slide.

And this is the part most people miss... The ETF sell-off coincided with a sharp downturn in the broader crypto market. Bitcoin's price plummeted to as low as $81,200, breaking below the crucial $84,000 support level that had held since mid-November. This drop marked Bitcoin's weakest price since November, and it wasn't an isolated incident. Ether, Solana, and XRP ETFs also recorded net outflows.

The crypto market's decline had a ripple effect, with the traditional market feeling the impact as well. Gold, which had recently reached record highs, experienced a sharp fall, and equity markets followed suit. Analysts attribute this to a combination of macro factors, including tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and concerns surrounding artificial intelligence-related tech stocks, exemplified by a steep drop in Microsoft shares.

The Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady, while signaling patience on future easing, added to the market's uncertainty.

CryptoQuant analysts noted that Bitcoin's decline, while significant, was relatively moderate compared to the corrections seen in traditional markets. Gold and silver, for instance, experienced steeper corrections.

Despite the market's weakness, data shows that open interest on major exchanges has climbed back above pre-October liquidation event levels, indicating a continued appetite for leverage.

Bitcoin's Fear and Greed Index dropped to 16, a level associated with extreme fear and capitulation. As sentiment weakens, analysts warn of potentially bearish conditions and lower price targets. Some even suggest a retest of the 200-week SMA near $57,974, a level historically considered long-term value.

So, is the worst over for Bitcoin? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the crypto market's volatility continues to captivate and challenge investors.

What's your take on Bitcoin's future? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a discussion!