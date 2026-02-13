Bitcoin ETF Sell-Off: IBIT Investor Returns in the Red | Crypto Market Update (2026)

Bitcoin's Plunge: A Red Alert for Investors

The crypto market has taken a dramatic turn, with Bitcoin's price drop causing a ripple effect on investor portfolios.

Bitcoin's weekend slump has potentially pushed investors in the leading spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, into a loss, highlighting the market's volatility. Bob Elliott, a seasoned investment officer, revealed that the average investment in IBIT is now in the red, coinciding with Bitcoin's price plunge to the $70,000 mark.

A revealing chart from Elliott showcases how cumulative investor gains have dipped below zero as of late January. This suggests that while initial IBIT investors might still be profitable, the influx of new investments at higher prices has tipped the overall dollar-weighted returns into negative territory, wiping out the fund's gains since its inception.

But here's where it gets controversial: IBIT, a star performer among BlackRock's ETFs, hit a dollar-weighted return peak of $35 billion in October when Bitcoin soared to record highs. Its success was evident, outperforming the asset manager's other top ETF by $25 million in fees.

Yahoo Finance data confirms IBIT's net asset value decline, mirroring the broader Bitcoin sell-off. This decline is a key factor in the negative shift in investor returns.

The Crypto Conundrum:

The situation is not unique to IBIT. Bitcoin ETF outflows are accelerating, mirroring a broader retreat from crypto investment products. CoinShares reported massive outflows of $1.1 billion from Bitcoin funds and $1.73 billion from total crypto funds in the week ending Jan. 25, with the U.S. leading the exodus.

CoinShares attributes these outflows to fading hopes for interest rate cuts, negative price trends, and the disappointment that digital assets have not mirrored the 'debasement trade'—a strategy to hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. Bitcoin, with its limited supply, was expected to thrive in this environment but has not yet matched gold's appeal.

And this is the part most people miss: While gold has experienced a pullback, it has maintained a strong uptrend, recently surpassing $5,400 per troy ounce. This contrast raises questions about Bitcoin's ability to compete as a safe-haven asset.

The Bottom Line:

The recent Bitcoin sell-off has significantly impacted investor returns, with IBIT serving as a prime example. As the market navigates this downturn, investors are left wondering: Is Bitcoin's long-term potential worth weathering the short-term volatility? Share your thoughts on this ongoing crypto saga in the comments below.