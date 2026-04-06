Bitcoin Crashes Below $76K: $2B Liquidation & Strategy's Cost Basis in the Red - What's Next? (2026)

Bitcoin's price took a nosedive, crashing below $76,000 in a $2 billion liquidation event, wiping out over $800 million in just a weekend. This dramatic drop, over 7%, saw Bitcoin's value fall to near its 2025 low, a stark contrast to its key true market mean level of $80,000. The situation is dire, with Bitcoin's price action failing to hold this crucial threshold. The story gets even more intriguing when we consider Strategy's 700,000 BTC corporate treasury, which is now in the red, indicating a significant loss compared to its aggregate cost basis. This isn't just a blip; it's a major shift in the crypto market, with Bitcoin's price collapsing below $76,000, a level that was once a popular target despite the stock and precious metals market hitting all-time highs. The situation is dire, and it's got everyone in the crypto space on edge, with traders already licking their wounds from a brutal week, facing even stronger downside as low-liquidity weekend conditions exacerbate volatility. As of the latest data, Bitcoin is trading below $78,000, with the April 2025 bottom near $74,500 looming in the background. This is a critical moment for Bitcoin, and the implications are far-reaching, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for this volatile asset.

Bitcoin Crashes Below $76K: $2B Liquidation & Strategy's Cost Basis in the Red - What's Next? (2026)

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