Bitcoin Bottom in 2026? VanEck CEO on BTC Price, Halving Cycle & Geopolitics (2026)

Bold claim: Bitcoin could be near its bottom as the four-year cycle winds down, says VanEck’s Jan van Eck.

In a CNBC interview on Monday, van Eck explained that his firm expects Bitcoin (BTC) to gradually rebound this year, arguing that the four-year halving cycle has been the main price driver in recent months, more so than Bitcoin’s underlying fundamentals.

He framed the situation this way: Bitcoin’s limited supply of 21 million coins and the halving event—where miners earn half as many BTC every four years—have shaped the market. He described a recurring pattern where an asset climbs for three years, then experiences a sharp decline in the fourth year. For 2026, he sees that fourth-year decline, which, in his view, helps justify a bottoming process rather than a prolonged downturn.

The so-called four-year cycle has sparked widespread debate among crypto analysts over whether the pattern still holds given rising institutional participation and a maturing market. Critics point to macro drivers like ETF demand, a softer dollar, and favorable regulatory developments as reasons the cycle may not apply in today’s environment.

Van Eck’s comments arrive as Bitcoin trades around $68,400, reflecting a 2.6% rise in the last 24 hours and about a 7.6% gain over the past week, according to CoinGecko.

Related: Bitcoin slide slowing, but bear market still in play: Analysts

Van Eck also linked Bitcoin’s recent bounce to broader geopolitical tensions. He suggested that crypto rails could be a practical way to move funds outside traditional banking channels in times of international stress, noting that in the region—such as the UAE and Dubai—crypto-friendly finance is more readily available. He speculated that if a resolution involving Iran emerged, moving money to trusted actors might benefit from crypto rails rather than relying on affected bank networks.

This perspective invites a larger conversation: should investors view the crypto market through cycles rooted in supply dynamics, or should we weigh macro currents and regulatory signals more heavily? What do you think—does the halving-driven cycle still explain price moves, or are institutions and geopolitics now the dominant forces?