Bisping's Take: UFC's Next Move After Aspinall's Injury (2026)

The UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, is facing a challenging period after undergoing double eye surgery, which has left him sidelined for months. This has sparked a debate among fans and analysts, with Michael Bisping weighing in on the situation. Bisping, a former UFC champion himself, understands Aspinall's frustration but believes the UFC should move forward with the next contender, Alex Pereira.

Aspinall's title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 ended in a no contest due to an eye injury, which has since caused him double vision. The rumors of Aspinall being asked to vacate his title have been circulating, but Bisping clarifies that this is not the current situation. However, he predicts that a decision regarding the heavyweight title's future will be made soon.

Bisping empathizes with Aspinall's situation, having gone through multiple eye surgeries himself. He acknowledges the harsh reality of the UFC business, where the show must go on, even when fighters are injured. But he also emphasizes the need for the division to proceed, especially with the rise of Alex Pereira, who has recently hinted at a significant announcement.

Bisping sees Pereira as the obvious choice for the title picture, especially if Aspinall is out for an extended period. He believes Pereira deserves a third shot at a belt, and with potential contenders like Jon Jones stepping away due to injuries, Pereira becomes the most logical choice. The question remains: will the UFC make the move to crown Pereira as the new heavyweight champion?

This situation raises an important discussion: how should the UFC handle title contention when a champion is unable to defend their title? Do they give the opportunity to the next contender, or do they wait for the champion's return? The comments section is open for debate, and we invite you to share your thoughts on this controversial topic.