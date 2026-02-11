A chilling manhunt is underway for the suspect behind the brutal murder of 19-year-old Chris Ikouara in Birmingham's Acocks Green area. The young man was tragically stabbed to death on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the community in shock and grief. West Midlands Police is now appealing to the public for assistance in locating Zachariah Liburd, the prime suspect in this heinous crime. But here's where it gets intriguing: despite the urgency, the police are emphasizing that even the tiniest detail could be crucial. Det Supt Jim Munro urges anyone with even the most insignificant information about Liburd to come forward immediately. This case serves as a stark reminder that every piece of information, no matter how small, can be a vital clue in solving a murder mystery. So, if you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact the police right away. The community's support is crucial in bringing justice for Chris and his loved ones.
Birmingham Murder Mystery: Manhunt for Zachariah Liburd (2026)
