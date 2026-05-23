Uncover the captivating world of Bird Grove at Hampstead Theatre, London. This thought-provoking play, penned by Alexi Kaye Campbell, takes a unique approach to exploring the life of George Eliot. With a stellar cast, including Owen Teale and Elizabeth Dulau, the production is a delightful blend of wit and irony. But is it a masterpiece or a mere imitation? Dive into our detailed review to discover the answer and share your thoughts in the comments below. Is Bird Grove a tribute to the great author or a mere shadow of her legacy?
Bird Grove Review: Witty Drama at London's Hampstead Theatre (2026)
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