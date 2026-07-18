Bird Flu Outbreak in North Yorkshire: Latest Shift Near Pickering, Thirsk & Malton (2026)

Bird flu has been detected in North Yorkshire, causing concern among local authorities and poultry farmers. The Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed the discovery of the H5N1 virus in commercial poultry near Pickering, Thirsk, and Malton on Tuesday. This marks the sixth bird flu outbreak in North Yorkshire since October, following previous incidents in Easingwold, Bedale, Thirsk, Elvington, and York. The exact location of the latest outbreak remains undisclosed to protect the privacy of affected farms and prevent the spread of the virus. Defra is working closely with local authorities and veterinary services to contain the outbreak and minimize its impact on the region's poultry industry. This includes implementing strict biosecurity measures and monitoring the affected areas to ensure the virus is contained and does not spread further.

Bird Flu Outbreak in North Yorkshire: Latest Shift Near Pickering, Thirsk & Malton (2026)

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